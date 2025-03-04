Mercedes-AMG Working on All-Electric Supercar

Among the small wave of new models Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch is an AMG electric supercar, which will serve as a technological showcase for the automaker's future high-performance electric range.

An AMG exotic as early as 2025

According to a report by Autocar, Mercedes-Benz will unveil an electric supercar concept developed by its AMG high-performance division this year. The model is inspired by the radical Vision One-Eleven presented in 2023 and will introduce a new electric powertrain earmarked for future AMG 100-percent electric sedans and SUVs expected by 2027.

An internal Mercedes source said that the supercar will be “the fastest-accelerating AMG vehicle ever produced”. That will be made possible by an axial-flow electric motor developed by Yasa, a British company acquired by Mercedes in 2021.

The concept could also inaugurate a new-generation, potentially solid-state battery, with technologies from the High Performance Powertrain department, responsible for Mercedes-AMG's Formula 1 hybrid powertrains.

Rear of the Mercedes-AMG Vision One-Eleven concept | Photo: Mercedes-AMG

An electrified future for Mercedes-AMG

The coming supercar concept marks the start of a large-scale electrification program for AMG. By 2026, the brand will launch its first dedicated electric model, a sports sedan, to be followed by an AMG electric SUV in 2027. Those models will be based on the new AMG.EA platform, developed specifically for high-performance electric vehicles.

Mercedes abandons EQ strategy in favour of a mixed approach

At the same time, Mercedes is changing its strategy by discontinuing the EQ designation for its electric models. From now on, each vehicle will exist in combustion, hybrid and electric versions, under a single brand name.

Future confirmed electric models include:

- GLC electric: scheduled for 2025, with an AMG version in development

- C-Class electric and E-Class electric: expected at a later date

- New GLB: slightly larger, available in combustion, hybrid and electric versions, ending the EQB name.

The current Mercedes-Benz EQS | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

By 2026, Mercedes plans to present a restyled S-Class, with a new digital interface and advanced Level 3 autonomous driving. The EQS will also undergo a major redesign and adopt the S-Class name, despite being built on a separate platform.

An ambitious future for Mercedes-Benz

Other models in the pipeline include: