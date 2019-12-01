Mercedes-Benz’ AMG division has confirmed that production of its acclaimed GT performance car is at an end. At the same time, it is assuring fans of the car there will be a replacement, likely equipped with some sort of electrified powertrain.

AMG head Philipp Schiemer confirmed the decision to kill the GT to Road and Track during a roundtable discussion this week. That meeting was in fact held to talk about the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance just presented, which has quite an electrified powertrain to boast about itself.

“Production has stopped, so (the AMG GT) no longer available… I think the GT was a success, and I think it's very easy to see that we will make a successor out of it.” - Philipp Schiemer, Mercedes-AMG CEO

Schiemer did not say when AMG plans to introduce the GT replacement, nor did he elaborate on what type of powertrain the GT replacement will be fitted with, more specifically whether there will be a gas engine of any kind in it. It is quite possible that AMG, while retaining ICEs for some its other, tamer models going forward, will go whole-hog electric with the high-performance GT. We’ve seen that happen elsewhere, so it’s entirely plausible as a strategy.

Since the AMG GT’s introduction in 2014, the automaker has sold some 17,000 units of the model in the U.S., according to carsalesbase.com, and likely more than that in Europe.

