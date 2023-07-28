• Mercedes-Benz is preparing several announcements for the forthcoming Munich Motor Show, including plans to present the new CLA in concept form.

When it comes to Mercedes-Benz, one gets the impression that recently the company is in a constant state of reorganization. The brand’s model range has been a hive of activity with models leaving and others being introduced.

It can get confusing. The company has been clear, however, about its intention to simplify its portfolio. This week the German automaker suggested people pay attention to it at the upcoming Munich Motor Show in September. We can expect some major announcements.

Specifically, the automaker will use the show to launch its next generation of compact cars, starting with what looks for all the world like the new CLA-Class model, seen in a first teaser image.

Front grille of the 2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan Photo: D.Boshouwers

Camouflaged prototypes have already been seen in testing. Scheduled for 2025, the new model will offer buyers a choice of hybrid or electric powertrains, possible thanks to a new platform designed for compact cars. The MMA, as it’s called, will be the company's last platform to accommodate gasoline-powered powertrains. It will serve all Mercedes models up to and including the C-Class segment.

Further up the range, Mercedes-Benz will be using other new platforms, this time designed exclusively for all-electric configurations.

Interior of a 2024 Mercedes-Benz model, with the new 'Superscreen' Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Another new element of the first model to be installed on the MMA platform is Mercedes' own operating system. The MB.OS has its own unique multimedia interface and its own navigation system, but it will still be able to support popular alternatives such as Google Maps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Another effect of the new MMA structure is that it’s the occasion for Mercedes to reduce the number of its entry-level models. The A-Class and B-Class will disappear; survivors will include the CLA, GLA and GLB models.

The Munich Motor Show opens on September 4. Mercedes will also take advantage of the event to present updated versions of the EQA and EQB electric SUVs, as well as its EQV mid-size van. Only the EQB SUV is sold here.