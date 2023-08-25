The Q8 SUV debuted for the 2019 model-year, which means it will enter its sixth year in 2024. To mark the occasion, Audi is giving it a facelift, the results of which will be presented at the upcoming Munich Motor Show in early September.

As is the case with mid-cycle refreshes, the model gets an upgrade to its exterior styling and to its interior presentation. More options are also expected, as are the model's customization options.

In anticipation of the unveiling, Audi has released a first teaser sketch of the Q8. It shows some changes made to the rear of the vehicle. The general shape of the lights remains unchanged, but the light treatment is distinct. The bumper also appears to have been redesigned, albeit subtly.

2024 Audi Q8 Upgrade Photo: Audi

As we know, Audi never makes radical changes. The company says the headlights of the new Q8 have also been redesigned, but we'll need an image of the front end to know more about that.

As for the multiplication of options and the addition of functionalities, we'll have to wait for the model's presentation to find out what's in store for consumers. Improvements to the multimedia system are expected, but it’s just speculation for now.

Audi hasn’t shared any information about the powertrains either, which suggest it’s likely the existing ones will be carried over. The 2023 Q8 2023 is powered by a 3.0L turbo V6 producing 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The SQ8 variant boasts a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 offering 500 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. Finally, the RS Q8 variant is served by an even more powerful version of the same block, which spits out 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard, as is an 8-speed automatic transmission.

More details are coming soon, as part of our coverage of what's on show in Munich.