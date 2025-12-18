Mercedes-Benz is about to turn an important page in its history. Gorden Wagener, the German automaker’s design director since 2016, will officially step down from his duties on 31 January, 2026.

The decision, described as "mutual" by Mercedes-Benz, marks the end of a major chapter for the three-pointed star brand. Bastian Baudy, current head of design at Mercedes-AMG, will take over the role.

A remarkable career that began in 1997

While Wagener has been head of design for nearly a decade, his career at Mercedes-Benz spans almost three decades. He joined the company in 1997.

The 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren | Photo: Hagerty

Among his first significant works was the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, an iconic model that contributed greatly to his reputation. In 2008, at just 39 years old, he was appointed global head of design, becoming at the time the youngest design chief in the automotive industry.

It was during this period that he introduced the "Sensual Purity" philosophy. This shift profoundly transformed the image of Mercedes-Benz, which had long been perceived as conservative, turning it into a more expressive and emotional brand.

From the A-Class to the S-Class, including Maybach and the G-Wagen

Under Wagener’s leadership, Mercedes-Benz experienced a true aesthetic renaissance. He supervised the design of pillar models such as the A-Class (W176), the S-Class (W222) and the successful modernisation of the timeless G-Class. He also directed the stylistic evolution of Mercedes-Maybach, positioning the division at the pinnacle of automotive luxury.

The Vision One-Eleven concept | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Bold concepts and a controversial electric shift

Wagener’s portfolio includes an impressive series of prototypes, including the Vision One-Eleven and Vision Iconic presented earlier this year. These vehicles often served as technological and stylistic showcases to define the future of the brand.

That said, not everything was met with unanimous approval. The electric models in the EQ range, particularly the EQS and EQE sedans, were sharply criticized for their rounded silhouettes, judged to be too dependent on aerodynamics at the expense of classical elegance. This direction polarized both the customer base and industry observers.

A lasting imprint on Mercedes-Benz

Despite the controversies, Gorden Wagener’s record remains largely positive. At 56 years old, he leaves behind a profoundly renewed brand identity and a lasting influence on modern automotive design.

Few designers have left as much of a mark on Mercedes-Benz as he has. Even if the EQ range sparked debate, his legacy — from the SLR McLaren to the AMG GT — will remain one of the most significant in the manufacturer’s modern history.