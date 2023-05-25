Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mercedes-Maybach’s Night Series Debuts

The design package will be offered on several models, starting with the S-Class and EQS SUV Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Mercedes Maybach Night Series, wheel design
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

•    Mercedes-Maybach has presented a new Night Series appearance package.

•    The package enhances models with exclusive visual elements inside and out.

•    It will be offered on several Mercedes models, beginning with the S-Class sedan and EQS-SUV electric model in 2024.

A new Night Series appearance package has been presented by Mercedes-Maybach. The design and visual add-ons it delivers serve to give models a dramatic added flair, and it will be offered with several Mercedes-Benz models starting later this year with the 2024 S-Class sedan and EQS SUV the first to get it. The GLS SUV follows for the 2025 model-year.

What does the Night Series package include?

Both outside and inside, the package brings touches like dark chrome accents and unique surfaces. 

The EQS SUV gets rose gold Maybach badging on the headlights, dark chrome elements, dark-chrome-plated air intake inserts for the front bumper and exclusive finishes (two-tone Obsidian Black/Mojave Silver, Obsidian Black or MANUFAKTUR Diamond White). The S-Class sedan can be had with different exterior paint finishes and its interior gets additional luxury elements. The GLS SUV gets dark chrome elements, unique 23-inch Maybach-design wheels and new interior options.

Interior of Mercedes-Maybach Night Series model
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

All three models with this Night Series package have a distinct start-up animation on the MBUX interface, as well as unique ambient lighting. The interiors are further enhanced with Econyl carpeting, vegetable-tanned Exclusive Nappa Leather, and MANUFAKTUR Natural Grain Herringbone wood pattern trim with aluminum accents.

This isn’t the end of the bling associated with the Night Series package. A partner company by the name of MAYBACH Icons of Luxury will soon be offering a line of Night Series-inspired accessories, including everything from sneakers to eyewear to bags.

The new Mercedes-Benz S Class with Night Series package
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV with Night Series package
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The Mercedes-Benz GLS with Night Series package
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Profile of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV with Night Series package
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Rear of Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan with Night Series package
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Front badging of Mercedes-Maybach Night Series
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

