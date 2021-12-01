Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mercedes-Benz Teases Virtual Concept Linked to Esports

With the advancement of technology, this shouldn’t surprise anyone. Mercedes-Benz last week shared an image teasing a concept it described as entirely virtual. The image was shared on social media by Mercedes design head Gorden Wagener.

The company calls this its first virtual concept. Covered with a partially transparent canvas and with only a bit of the wheels visible, it looks like a coupe. We can’t help noting a resemblance to Audi's RSQ concept, a study unveiled way back in 2004. Take a look at it, the approach is similar.

Ironically, both of the models play a specific role (or did, in the case of the RSQ). The Audi RSQ appeared in the science fiction movie “I, Robot” (2004), while the new Mercedes concept is linked to the “League of Legends” global video game championship. It’s not yet known in what capacity it will be linked, mind you. That esports world championship is underway today, September 29.

Since 2020, Mercedes-Benz has been the exclusive automotive partner of video game publisher Riot Games. In 2021, Gorden Wagener and his team designed the “League of Legends” championship ring. The ring features tiny Mercedes stars and a synthetic diamond made from CO2 captured from the atmosphere.

“Winning the hearts of gaming fans is an exciting challenge,” said Britta Seeger, Mercedes' head of sales and marketing, in a statement. “Together with Riot Games we are in the best condition to inspire the community and to successfully shape the future of esports.”

League of Legends (esports) championship ring
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
League of Legends (esports) championship ring

Daniel Rufiange

Daniel Rufiange
