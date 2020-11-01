Mercedes-Benz Previews Upcoming EQA Electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz’ electric shift is in full motion, and while for now there are concrete results of that to be found in the carmaker’s lineup, that will change soon. First to join the roaster will be the EQC SUV, and there are others coming up behind it.

This week, we got a first look at the upcoming electric variant of the GLA SUV, the new generation of which was unveiled last summer. The EV version is taking the name EQA, and it gets its full reveal tomorrow, January 20.

For the moment, it’s not known if Mercedes-Benz plans to offer the electric model in North America, particularly since it already has plans to introduce an electric version of the slightly larger GLB SUV, which might be more of a natural fit for our market. It, you might have guessed, is called the EQB.

The EQA will take the shape of the GLA and borrow many of its styling elements, but it will be visually distinct nonetheless, notably with its grille-less front end and absence of exhaust tips.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed a EQA250 base version will deliver an output of 188 hp, with a 268-hp variant and an AWD version launching sometime latter on. This is all, we repeat, for the European market, and we expect that if the model were to appear here as well, all-wheel drive would likely come standard.

We hope to learn a lot more on Wednesday when the automaker presents the model in full.