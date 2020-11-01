Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Mercedes-Benz Previews Upcoming EQA Electric SUV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Mercedes-Benz’ electric shift is in full motion, and while for now there are concrete results of that to be found in the carmaker’s lineup, that will change soon. First to join the roaster will be the EQC SUV, and there are others coming up behind it.

See also: Mercedes-Benz EQC: The all-electric crossover launches the automaker’s EQ banner

This week, we got a first look at the upcoming electric variant of the GLA SUV, the new generation of which was unveiled last summer. The EV version is taking the name EQA, and it gets its full reveal tomorrow, January 20.

For the moment, it’s not known if Mercedes-Benz plans to offer the electric model in North America, particularly since it already has plans to introduce an electric version of the slightly larger GLB SUV, which might be more of a natural fit for our market. It, you might have guessed, is called the EQB.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Mercedes-Benz EQA, profile
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQA, profile

The EQA will take the shape of the GLA and borrow many of its styling elements, but it will be visually distinct nonetheless, notably with its grille-less front end and absence of exhaust tips.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed a EQA250 base version will deliver an output of 188 hp, with a 268-hp variant and an AWD version launching sometime latter on. This is all, we repeat, for the European market, and we expect that if the model were to appear here as well, all-wheel drive would likely come standard.

We hope to learn a lot more on Wednesday when the automaker presents the model in full.

Mercedes-Benz EQA, three-quarters front
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQA, three-quarters front
Mercedes-Benz EQA, front end
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQA, front end
Mercedes-Benz EQA, on the snow
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQA, on the snow

You May Also Like

Chevrolet Unveils Another Detail of its 2022 Bolt EUV

Chevrolet Unveils Another Detail of its 2022 Bolt EUV

Chevrolet has teased another styling detail of its 2022 Bolt EUV. This time we got to see what the headlights of the all-electric small SUV expected for next...

Chevrolet Previews Interior of the Bolt EUV

Chevrolet Previews Interior of the Bolt EUV

Chevrolet has released an image and video teasing a glimpse of the Bolt EUV’s interior. The coming all-electric SUV is expected by the summer of 2021.

Cadillac Officially Unveils the Lyriq

Cadillac Officially Unveils the Lyriq

After much teasing, Cadillac has finally unveiled its first all-electric vehicle. Although the Lyriq SUV won't be ready for market for another two years, we ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Prototype Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Microbus Pushed Back ...
Article
Recharging Your Electric Vehicle in 5 Minutes...
Article
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Delivery Delays for the Ford Mustang Mach-E
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Sony's Electric Car in On-Road Testing in Europe
Sony's Electric Car in On-Roa...
Video
A Massive Collection of Vintage Muscle Cars Is Going to Auction
A Massive Collection of Vinta...
Video
Hyundai Previews All-Electric Ioniq 5 SUV
Hyundai Previews All-Electric...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 