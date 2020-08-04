Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Mercedes-Benz EQC Not Coming to North America After All

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The build-up to the arrival of the Mercedes-Benz’ EQC all-electric SUV has been ongoing for several years now. The model was supposed to debut last year but was delayed to 2021. Now, the company has changed course again, and decided not to bring the EQC to North America.

A company spokesperson explained it thusly: “Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now”. That last bit of course leaves the door open to the possibility of launching it here down the road. Recall that the model was developed to comply with North American regulations and standards, so it wouldn’t be complicated affair to launch the SUV in our market.

This decision is on the surface a fairly surprising one, then. The EQC is a crucial new model for the German automaker, which had even announced details for the three variants it was going to offer in North America. We do think the move might be more of a temporary delay than anything. Overall, demand is strong for the model, and perhaps, given the stricter environmental standards at play in Europe, Mercedes-Benz may have simply decided to focus first on that market.

We’re still betting the EQC will make it here eventually.

So what now for fans of Mercedes cars and EVs? The first electric vehicle from the automaker they’ll be able to get their hands on is the EQS, which as of now is still planned for our market. That model, essentially an all-electric version of the brand’s flagship S Class sedan, is set to be presented online in the coming weeks, and it should be at dealerships in the fall of this year as a 2022 model.

Then, other electric models are sure to follow. Mercedes-Benz has certainly not abandoned its electrification plans.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photos:Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQC pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Vietnamese SUVs Are Coming to North America

Vietnamese SUVs Are Coming to North America

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has introduced two new electric SUVs and says it will bring them to the North American market in 2022. The first of them is expe...

Mercedes-Benz Unveils the EQA 250

Mercedes-Benz Unveils the EQA 250

Mercedes-Benz presented the latest addition to its electric range, the EQA 250. For the moment, the model is destined specifically for the European market, b...

Mercedes-Benz Previews Upcoming EQA Electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz Previews Upcoming EQA Electric SUV

Ahead of the big reveal of its electric EQA on Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz previewed the SUV with a teaser image. Hopes are high that the EQA could well make it...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Subaru Forester
Subaru Preparing Variants Even More Focused o...
Article
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan
4 Cylinders Only for the Next Mercedes-Benz C...
Article
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Says It Will Be an All-Electric Brand ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmiss...
Video
Mitsubishi Partnering With Amazon to Unveil 2022 Outlander
Mitsubishi Partnering With Am...
Video
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Different Tone
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Dif...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 