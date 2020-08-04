Mercedes-Benz EQC Not Coming to North America After All

The build-up to the arrival of the Mercedes-Benz’ EQC all-electric SUV has been ongoing for several years now. The model was supposed to debut last year but was delayed to 2021. Now, the company has changed course again, and decided not to bring the EQC to North America.

A company spokesperson explained it thusly: “Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now”. That last bit of course leaves the door open to the possibility of launching it here down the road. Recall that the model was developed to comply with North American regulations and standards, so it wouldn’t be complicated affair to launch the SUV in our market.

This decision is on the surface a fairly surprising one, then. The EQC is a crucial new model for the German automaker, which had even announced details for the three variants it was going to offer in North America. We do think the move might be more of a temporary delay than anything. Overall, demand is strong for the model, and perhaps, given the stricter environmental standards at play in Europe, Mercedes-Benz may have simply decided to focus first on that market.

We’re still betting the EQC will make it here eventually.

So what now for fans of Mercedes cars and EVs? The first electric vehicle from the automaker they’ll be able to get their hands on is the EQS, which as of now is still planned for our market. That model, essentially an all-electric version of the brand’s flagship S Class sedan, is set to be presented online in the coming weeks, and it should be at dealerships in the fall of this year as a 2022 model.

Then, other electric models are sure to follow. Mercedes-Benz has certainly not abandoned its electrification plans.

