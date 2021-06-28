Its recent announcements regarding its electrification plans have already given some idea of what to expect in terms of upcoming models from Mercedes-Benz. With the Munich Motor Show currently underway and the press days having just taken place, there are of course now details to flesh out at least parts of those plans.

Chief among the presentations was the all-electric version of one of the brand's iconic models, the G-Class.

The EQG, as it's been dubbed, unsurprisingly carries over most of the styling elements that make the gas-engine model so attractive. There are a few aesthetic differences, namely an illuminated (and closed) grille, wheels designed to offer the best possible aerodynamics and circular parking lights integrated into the mirrors. At the rear, it's a copy-paste of the gasoline version, except that the spare tire enclosure is now a storage box that evokes a charging station.

Mercedes didn’t provide details on the size and power of the battery. The company did say that the EQG is equipped with four electric motors. It even has a low range (which can be selected as needed) for off-road driving. The suspension design is similar, with an independent front axle and a solid rear axle. The vehicle still benefits from a ladder-like chassis; to do otherwise would have been unnatural. The battery pack is housed within that the chassis.

Mercedes-Benz claims that its electric G-Class will offer the same capabilities as the current combustion-engine model.

The model presented this week is if course a concept – it’s even in the name - but we're not far from the production version that's under development. It's not clear when that final product will arrive, but it would be reasonable to expect that we could see the model in dealerships within two years.