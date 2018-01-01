On April 15, Mercedes-Benz will officially present its electric sedan EQS, which is essentially the gasoline-free version of the brand's flagship S Class model.

Its lineage means of course that we're expecting to see the best of the best with the EQS, and that starts with the highly futuristic, magnificent-looking dashboard of the future, which the automaker has just unveiled some two weeks before the model itself gets its turn in the spotlight.

What's striking, of course, is the sheer size of the multimedia screen, which stretches the length of the dashboard. The rest of the presentation is tasteful and the materials chosen breathe elegance, at least from looking at them.

The screen is covered by a monolithic sheet of glass and encompasses the instrument cluster, the centre screen and the area in front of the front passenger. Behind this sheet of glass are several screens, allowing for flexible and intuitive organization of cabin and entertainment system information and controls.

The Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen can display a variety of ambient backgrounds when not in use, complementing the ambient lighting in the cabin.

If the Hyperscreen doesn’t float your boat, know that Mercedes-Benz will offer a more conventional, vertically oriented floating screen, like the one in the new S Class. In the EQS variants without a solid screen, the dashboard can be adorned with wood trim or other materials, with different finishes and designs.

Whichever screen is chosen, the centre console just below is beautifully designed, floating almost weightlessly between the front seats and leaving plenty of storage space underneath.

As for the exterior of the new EQS, we'll have to wait until April 15 to get the full picture, but the model is going to look like the Vision EQS concept, albeit likely without the excessive styling elements more typical of prototypes.

Different sounds...

We’ve all experienced it - an electric car moves almost soundlessly. Mercedes-Benz decided to enhance things with synthesized sounds that simulate a comfortable car ride and others that offer more aggressive and sporty notes. We'll have to see how that works out, because so far, all the artificial sounds that have been proposed throughout the industry have been frankly unconvincing.

We'll be talking about this car again in mid-April.