Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Mercedes-Benz Showcases Futuristic Dashboard of its Upcoming EQS

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

On April 15, Mercedes-Benz will officially present its electric sedan EQS, which is essentially the gasoline-free version of the brand's flagship S Class model.

Its lineage means of course that we're expecting to see the best of the best with the EQS, and that starts with the highly futuristic, magnificent-looking dashboard of the future, which the automaker has just unveiled some two weeks before the model itself gets its turn in the spotlight.

What's striking, of course, is the sheer size of the multimedia screen, which stretches the length of the dashboard. The rest of the presentation is tasteful and the materials chosen breathe elegance, at least from looking at them.

Mercedes-Benz EQS, interior
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS, interior

The screen is covered by a monolithic sheet of glass and encompasses the instrument cluster, the centre screen and the area in front of the front passenger. Behind this sheet of glass are several screens, allowing for flexible and intuitive organization of cabin and entertainment system information and controls.

The Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen can display a variety of ambient backgrounds when not in use, complementing the ambient lighting in the cabin.

If the Hyperscreen doesn’t float your boat, know that Mercedes-Benz will offer a more conventional, vertically oriented floating screen, like the one in the new S Class. In the EQS variants without a solid screen, the dashboard can be adorned with wood trim or other materials, with different finishes and designs.

Whichever screen is chosen, the centre console just below is beautifully designed, floating almost weightlessly between the front seats and leaving plenty of storage space underneath.

Mercedes-Benz EQS, seating
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS, seating

As for the exterior of the new EQS, we'll have to wait until April 15 to get the full picture, but the model is going to look like the Vision EQS concept, albeit likely without the excessive styling elements more typical of prototypes.

Different sounds...
We’ve all experienced it - an electric car moves almost soundlessly. Mercedes-Benz decided to enhance things with synthesized sounds that simulate a comfortable car ride and others that offer more aggressive and sporty notes. We'll have to see how that works out, because so far, all the artificial sounds that have been proposed throughout the industry have been frankly unconvincing.

We'll be talking about this car again in mid-April.

Mercedes-Benz EQS, steering wheel
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS, steering wheel
Mercedes-Benz EQS, main screen
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS, main screen
Mercedes-Benz EQS, console
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS, console
Mercedes-Benz EQS, de nuit
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS, de nuit

You May Also Like

Frankfurt 2019: Mercedes-Benz Presents Vision EQS concept

Frankfurt 2019: Mercedes-Benz Presents Vision EQS concept

Mercedes-Benz lifts the veil on its Vision EQS design study at the 2019 Frankfurt auto show. The concept showcases the brand’s design signature for its futur...

E-Class-Sized Electric Sedan Coming From Mercedes-Benz

E-Class-Sized Electric Sedan Coming From Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has given the green light to developing an all-electric sedan. Tentatively named the EQE, the E-Class-sized model is expected to be ready only ...

BMW i4 Production Version Makes First Appearance

BMW i4 Production Version Makes First Appearance

BMW has shown for the first time the production version of its i4 electric sedan. The model is to be unveiled in full in the coming weeks, and it will offere...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept
Introducing the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concep...
Article
GMC Hummer EV
First GMC Hummer EV Sold for $2.5 Million at ...
Article
2020 Audi A3
Audi Is Recalling 153,152 A3, S3 and RS3 Mode...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 