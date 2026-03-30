Porsche has confirmed that a new generation of the combustion-powered Cayenne is under development, ensuring that gas- and hybrid-powered variants of the brand’s flagship SUV will remain in showrooms well into the next decade.

Ralf Keller, Porsche’s director of SUV model lines, confirmed the plan to Auto Express. It signals a significant commitment to internal combustion engine (ICE) technology even as the industry pivots toward electrification. The upcoming model will replace the current third-generation Cayenne, which debuted for 2018.

A strategic partnership with Audi

The development of the new Cayenne will once again leverage Porsche’s long-standing technical partnership with Audi. According to Keller, the new model is expected to use a version of Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). That architecture, a heavily modernized evolution of the MLB-Evo platform, is designed to offer greater flexibility for high-performance hybrid integration.

By sharing the new “electronic architecture” with the upcoming Audi Q7, Porsche aims to make the next Cayenne more efficient and dynamic. Keller hinted at the inclusion of the Porsche Active Ride suspension, which isn’t present in the current gas-engine Cayenne. The company is also said to be considering adapting the performance-oriented electrification seen in the latest 911 for its SUV.

Porsche Cayenne EV | Photo: Porsche

Design and positioning

While the mechanical underpinnings will be cutting-edge, Porsche intends to keep the Cayenne’s physical footprint consistent. Said Keller, “The Cayenne was always best as a compact car [relative to its segment], and the next one will stay consistent with that.”

Inside, the SUV is expected to adopt the "waterfall" curved display found in Porsche’s newest electric models, paired with an extensive array of bespoke trim and wheel options. It’s also being reported that the company is considering whether to follow a "two-platform, one-design" strategy, where electric and ICE versions share a unified aesthetic despite different foundations.

Launch timeline

While an exact debut date remains unconfirmed, industry analysts expect the new gas-engine Cayenne to arrive in 2028 or 2029. That timeline makes sens given that the current model was refreshed in 2024 and can hold the fort while the new platform is perfected. It’s also very likely that Porsche will look at producing a coupe-style variant with sloping roof – that configuration currently accounts for 60 percent of Cayenne sales in Europe and nearly 40 percent of the model’s global volume.