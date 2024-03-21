Mercedes-Benz is recalling some 116,000 SUVs, including versions produced by the AMG and Maybach divisions. According to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem concerns the vehicle's 48-volt system, located under the front passenger seat.

The problem lies in grounding the system. Specifically, the bolt of the 48-volt ground connection under the passenger seat may not have been tightened properly. As a result, the wiring could overheat and melt. The company explains that 100% of the models affected by the recall are potentially affected by this loose connection.

Due to the nature of the problem, it is stated that owners are not notified by their vehicle regarding this issue. However, if the connection is already loose, a warning message may appear on the instrument cluster, concerning the 48-volt power supply.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLS 4matic Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The following models are identified as part of the recall campaign:

- Mercedes-AMG GLE53 (2021 to 2024)

- Mercedes-AMG GLE63 (2021 to 2024)

- Mercedes-AMG GLS63 (2021 to 2023)

- Mercedes-Benz GLE350 (2023 and 2024)

- Mercedes-Benz GLE450 (2020 to 2024)

- Mercedes-Benz GLE580 (2020 to 2023)

- Mercedes-Benz GLS450 (2019 to 2023)

- Mercedes-Benz GLS580 (2020 to 2023)

- Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (2021 to 2023)

Dealers will be asked to inspect and tighten the ground connection if necessary. Also, vehicles not on this recall list, but belonging to the same vintages, will be inspected by technicians.

Dealers will be informed of the recall on March 22, while owner notification letters should be sent out by May 14.