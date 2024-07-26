BMW Recalls 300,000 X3 SUVs Over Interior Cargo Rail Issue

BMW is recalling just over 300,000 X3 SUVss due to a potential problem with the rails located in the rear cargo area. In the event of a several impact, those rails could come loose in a severe impact, which clearly represents a risk for occupants of the vehicle and others in the vicinity.

In the United States, 291,112 2018-2023 BMW X3s are included in the recall, while in Canada, the campaign is targeting 13,830 units (2018-2022 model-years). The 2024 editions do not come with the rear-loading configuration that is at the heart of the problem.

The recall follows an incident reported to BMW in August 2022. This led to legal action against the manufacturer. BMW did not provide details of the incident or the owner's complaint. The company merely stated that “in rare cases, if the fastener was damaged, the rail could begin to separate from the vehicle body, which could increase the risk of injury.”

Fortunately, the solution to the problem is fairly simple - replace the fasteners that attach the cargo rails to the vehicle body.

BMW is due to notify owners shortly, and repairs will be carried out once dealers receive the necessary materials.