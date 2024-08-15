Why a Mercedes-Benz van for your company?

When you have a business and need to purchase one or more vehicles to meet your needs, the choice isn't always easy. But it's important to do your homework, because at the end of the day, you need a vehicle that delivers the goods, no pun intended.

There are some interesting players on the market, but you don't really have to shop around to find the best solution, because that solution can be found at Mercedes-Benz Laval with the Sprinter. Simply put, this model stands out from the competition, and the stock is more than sufficient.

To get to the heart of the matter, let's take a look at some of the advantages that a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers over the competition.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in the desert | Photo: Mercedes-Benz Canada

Reliability and durability

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is renowned for its ruggedness and durability. Built with high-quality materials and state-of-the-art German engineering, the Sprinter is designed to withstand the rigours of intensive daily use. This durability means less downtime for repairs, not to mention lower maintenance costs. If you want long-term profitability, it starts with a Sprinter.

In fact, the Sprinter offers excellent value for money, which is confirmed every year by Vincentric's assessment of the long-term cost of vehicle ownership. The Sprinter always comes out on top.

Power and Efficiency

Under the bonnet, the Sprinter offers a 4-cylinder diesel engine, which can be supplied in a standard or high performance configuration if you need more power. This engine is a real workhorse, and as a bonus it offers excellent fuel economy. Once again, the Sprinter offers better fuel economy than its main competitors, the Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster, which translates into savings in the long run.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in winter | Photo: Mercedes-Benz Canada

Choice

Not every company needs the same size vehicle. That's why Mercedes-Benz Laval offers its Sprinter in several body length and roof height configurations, providing exceptional flexibility to meet your specific needs.

Technology and Comfort

Mercedes-Benz has integrated the Mercedes Me Connect system into the Sprinter to make your life easier. Designed with commercial customers in mind, it keeps you connected to your vehicle at all times, whether you're inside or outside. What's more, features such as Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and a rear-view camera significantly enhance safety.

The Sprinter is also available with all-wheel drive, a perfect combination for our climate. And on the road, the comfort of this model remains impressive. It's worthy of the logo on the front.

What's more, the Sprinter has been designed with driver comfort in mind. The interior is spacious and well laid out, with ergonomic seats that reduce fatigue on long journeys. The materials used are of the highest quality, guaranteeing a feeling of luxury and durability. The dashboard is intuitive, with easy-to-reach controls that make everyday driving a breeze.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - Selection | Photo: Mercedes-Benz Canada

The Service

Choosing a Sprinter also means choosing Mercedes-Benz service and expertise. Our service centre in Laval is ready to provide you with fast, professional assistance wherever your business takes you. To find out more, don't hesitate to contact us at Mercedes-Benz Laval.

As you can see, there are many good reasons to choose a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The added value, the lower maintenance costs, the lower fuel consumption, the choice of models, the capabilities, the driving experience - in short, the model dominates.

Make sure your company benefits.