Speculation regarding the demise of the Mercedes-Benz EQB had been circulating for a few weeks, especially once the EV disappeared from the manufacturer's European catalog. But official confirmation of its disappearance in North America has now come.

Slumping sales

The EQB, despite being one of the few luxury electric SUVs offered under the $55,000 mark, will take its final bow after the 2025 model year in Canada and the United States. This announcement is not a surprise, given the weak demand. After a relatively solid year in 2024 in Canada, the model's sales plummeted in 2025, largely due to the end of government rebates for electric vehicles (EVs).

The weak sales are all the more disappointing when compared to the performance of the EQE, a higher-end and more expensive model. The North American trend is also one of decline, with a 36-percent drop in EQB sales in the U.S. last year.

Mercedes-Benz EQB | Photo: D.Boshouwers

An electric redirect

For the Quebec and Canadian markets, the withdrawal of the EQB means the disappearance of an interesting option in the compact luxury electric SUV landscape. This void comes as Mercedes-Benz promises to come back strong with a new generation of the GLB and GLA models, which will be equipped with improved electrification technologies based on the new CLA, expected soon.

However, during the transition period we’re likely to see sales concentrating on higher-end electric models, as the choice remains limited for customers looking to access the German brand through a more affordable version.

Mercedes-Benz maintains its intentions

According to its executives, this withdrawal does not mark a shift away from electric for Mercedes-Benz. On the contrary, the brand reiterates its commitment to lead “the largest product offensive in its history” by soon launching two new SUVs on a dedicated platform, while capitalizing on the technology of the CLA. These lineup renewals will provide an opportunity to make up for lost ground in sales compared to the competition.