Mercedes-Benz Could Cut Some 4-cylinder AMG Models in 2026

According to information relayed by the German media outlet Elektroauto-News, Mercedes-Benz is preparing to end production of several 4-cylinder AMG models starting in May 2026.

This decision is reportedly linked to new European standards on noise emissions, expected for July 2026, which would make it difficult to continue marketing some models that perform too loudly... despite their small displacement.

The C63 hybrid in the crosshairs

Since its release, the current Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance, a 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid, has divided purists. The impressive power it delivers hasn’t been enough to make enthusiasts forget the charm, sound and brutality of the older AMG V8s.

Internal documents mentioned in the German report suggest that the current C63 would cease production in May 2026, as would its GLC 63 equivalent.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Which other models would disappear?

The internal memo reportedly also identified other models whose production would end in February 2026, namely the AMG C 43, AMG GLC 43, and AMG GLA 35.

Conversely, the GLA 45+ would continue without interruption. It can therefore be presumed that it already complies with, or will easily comply with, the new noise limits.

Return of the V8?

The same memo reportedly mentions “possible successor products” that would be communicated to dealers shortly. This opens the door to several scenarios:

• A new generation of 4-cylinder engines that comply with the standards;

• New AMG 6-cylinder engines;

• Or even the long-hoped-for return of the V8 in certain versions, notably the future AMG C-Class.

Enough to fuel the hopes of enthusiasts. In the meantime, AMG continues to generate horsepower—but perhaps not the right sound.