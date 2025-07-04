Its order book for the new electric CLA bursting at the seams, Mercedes-Benz is boosting the production rate of the EV in Germany. Starting in the second half of 2025, the company’s Rastatt plant will run three shifts instead of two to deliver more of the highly anticipated compact car, built on the manufacturer's new MMA platform.

An architecture dedicated to electric... but not exclusively

The 2026 CLA is the very first model based on the MMA platform, designed primarily for battery electric vehicles, but which will also be able to accommodate internal combustion engines. The model is key for Mercedes, which is lagging behind BMW in EV sales. The gas-powered version of the CLA, powered by Aurobay (Geely/Renault subsidiary), will enter production by the end of the year.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Sustained production despite logistical challenges

Currently, around 200 electric powertrains are assembled daily at the Untertürkheim plant, near Stuttgart. This equates to an annual production of 50,000 units for the CLA, but capacity is expected to grow rapidly to supply other MMA models, including a future electric GLA planned for Rastatt.

Jörg Burzer, Head of Production at Mercedes, confirms that the supply of rare earth materials is stable and that the company has learned lessons from the semiconductor crisis to ensure resilient logistics. Despite this, some German dealerships are reporting delivery times extending into 2026 for orders placed as early as April.

An ambitious product offensive until 2027

In addition to the upcoming family CLA, Burzer confirmed production of an SUV based on the MMA, likely the next 2027 GLA. The Rastatt plant, with an annual capacity of 200,000 units, could be pushed beyond its limits to meet growing demand.

At the Untertürkheim plant, an investment of several hundred million euros will be injected to support the production of electric motors for prestige models, including a future 100-percent electric S-Class. A new labour agreement secures jobs at the site until 2035, in exchange for greater flexibility to redeploy employees to battery or motor production as needed.

A global strategy, but a desire to maintain employment in Germany

Despite some production reductions in Bremen and the partial relocation of the GLC to the U.S. and Hungary, Mercedes states its desire to maintain stable employment in Germany. The objective: to remain competitive in a global market where production costs in China are much lower, according to Burzer.

With more than 20 new models or major updates by 2027, Mercedes-Benz intends to establish itself in the electric market while preserving its other models.