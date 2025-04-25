Mercedes-Benz Vision V: The World's Most Luxurious Minivan?

Forget everything you thought you knew about vans. With the Vision V, Mercedes-Benz wants to shatter the codes of this segment. Presented at the Shanghai Auto Show, this audacious concept heralds a new era of luxury transport, as comfortable as a private jet... on four wheels.

Above all, never utter the word “minivan” in front of Mercedes executives. Here, we're talking about a VIP rolling lounge, an automotive status symbol, not just a family utility vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision V, in profile | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Redefining the segment

The Vision V is based on the new VAN.EA (Van Electric Architecture) platform, dedicated to private and commercial electric vehicles. This modular architecture will allow Mercedes to launch a full range of electric vans starting in 2026, with the VLS and VLE leading the way.

Mercedes is targeting a still largely untapped segment: luxury vehicles with chauffeurs, halfway between the S-Class sedan and utilities converted into limousines.

Interior of the Mercedes-Benz Vision V, seating | Photo: YouTube (Cars Media)

Interior of the Mercedes-Benz Vision V, TV screen | Photo: YouTube (Cars Media)

Interior of the Mercedes-Benz Vision V, multimedia screen | Photo: YouTube (Cars Media)

Inside, a palace on wheels

On board, everything is designed to enhance the experience of rear passengers. Highlights includes two first-class seats reclining to 152 degrees, integrated footrests that also serve as storage, crystal white Nappa leather and silk upholstery, dark burr wood trim, glass consoles and polished aluminum accents.

A 65-inch 4K projection screen lurks concealed in the floor and is controlled via a touchpad. It’s supported by a 42-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system, dynamic ambient lighting and variable opacity glass partition for privacy.

This is a true connected suite with karaoke options, mobile office, virtual boutique and augmented reality navigation.

The La Mercedes-Benz Vision V, three-quarters front | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Exterior design: When functional becomes sculptural

Notable elements of the Vision V’S design include taut lines, a huge backlit grille, 24-inch wheels, giant panoramic roof and hundreds of illuminated stars integrated into the bodywork.

Mercedes vaunts the design’s harmonization of aerodynamics, refinement and imposing presence, with the three-pointed star displayed on the hood.

Hybrid and gas-only versions also planned

The first versions to launch will be 100-percent electric, but Mercedes plans to later introduce hybrid variants based on a platform called VAN.CA (Van Combustion Architecture). Those will share 70 percent of their components with the electric versions and be built on the same assembly lines.

A global offensive, with China and the U.S. the biggest targets

The Vision V concept previews the VLS and VLE model, which will launch first in China, then in Europe, the United States and Canada. Mercedes plans two wheelbases, an 800-volt platform, 4- to 8-seat configurations and an estimated range of over 480 km (300 miles), depending on the versions.

The automaker expects China and the U.S. to constitute the two biggest markets, in that order. Mercedes might even consider a Maybach version, but nothing is confirmed. Whether or not that happens, the goal is clear: to replace the V-Class and compete with the S-Class on the field of mobile luxury.

The Mercedes-Ben Vision V, doors open | Photo: YouTube (Cars Media)

The Mercedes-Benz Vision V, view towards front | Photo: YouTube (Cars Media)