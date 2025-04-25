Modernized 2026 Lexus ES unveiled in Shanghai

Lexus has unveiled the new-generation 2026 ES sedan. This new version features an updated design, modern technologies and confirms the brand's commitment not just to electrification but to electric sedans. The model will be offered in hybrid and all-electric formats.

2026 Lexus ES, from above | Photo: Lexus

Design of the 2026 Lexus ES

For 2026, Lexus offers an evolution of the ES exterior design, characterized by a reworked and dynamic silhouette. According to the brand, this new generation retains the distinctive identity of the ES while adopting more modern proportions and lines.

2026 Lexus ES 500e, interior | Photo: Lexus

Interior

The interior of the 2026 Lexus ES is redesigned to enhance the onboard experience. The focus is on a spacious, ergonomic and optimized cabin with a driver-centric design.

Lexus also announces the integration of the new Lexus Interface multimedia system, with larger screens and an improved user interface. Takumi craftsmanship will remain present to ensure the quality of materials and finishes.

2026 Lexus ES 300h (European version) | Photo: Lexus

Powertrains of the 2026 Lexus ES

Lexus continues to focus on electrification with the 2026 ES, which will be offered with a range of hybrid and all-electric powertrains.

Although full details are yet to come, we anticipate a notable evolution of the current ES 300h's hybrid powertrain. The new ES 350h now gets all-wheel drive, to be offered standard in Canada, and integrates an eAxle combining power control and transmission to the 2.5L hybrid engine. This innovation is designed to reduce the size and weight of the engine while decreasing vibrations and improving energy efficiency.

2026 Lexus ES 500e 2026, front | Photo: Lexus

The offering will also include new battery-electric vehicle (BEV) variants: the front-wheel-drive ES 350e and the all-wheel-drive ES 500e, both equipped with a battery housed under the floor to lower the centre of gravity and improve stability. The ES 350e offers a manufacturer-estimated range of 480 km with 19-inch wheels. The ES 500e has the DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system, which dynamically adjusts the power distribution between the wheels to optimize acceleration, stability, and energy consumption.

Technology in the 2026 Lexus ES

Unsurprisingly, the 2026 ES is equipped with the latest innovations in driving assistance and active safety, notably with the latest version of Lexus Safety System+.

Complete details regarding technical specifications, pricing and market availability in Canada will be communicated at a later date.

2026 Lexus ES 500e, seats | Photo: Lexus

2026 Lexus ES 500e, rear | Photo: Lexus