Michelin Recalls Over 77,000 Tires in Canada

• Michelin is recalling more than 77,000 Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires in Canada.

• The tire may not provide sufficient traction during certain snow and ice driving conditions.

• The reason? Initial testing of these tires was not performed with the correct air pressure.

Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light-duty truck tires in the U.S., as well as just over 77,000 in Canada, because they may not provide adequate traction in certain snow and ice conditions.

The recall involves some Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says do not meet North American safety standards.

The Transport Canada website states that “Certain tires do not meet the minimum snow traction requirements of Canadian regulations. All tires marked with a three-peak mountain snowflake symbol must meet these winter traction requirements.”

Michelin's Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tire Photo: Michelin

The agency adds that “This recall only affects tires with date codes between 0117 and 1423”.

Michelin says that initial testing on this tire was conducted with incorrect inflation pressure. Subsequent testing by Michelin discovered the problem.

The problem is that the tires may not provide sufficient traction on snow and ice, which could increase the risk of an accident.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will receive interim notification letters beginning June 12. They will receive a second letter when replacement tires are available.

Transport Canada encourages those motorists who have not registered their vehicle’s Michelin tires to do so here.