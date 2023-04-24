Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Michelin Recalls Over 77,000 Tires in Canada

The Transport Canada website indicates that the recall involves six tire sizes Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Michelin is recalling more than 77,000 Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires in Canada.

•    The tire may not provide sufficient traction during certain snow and ice driving conditions.

•    The reason? Initial testing of these tires was not performed with the correct air pressure.

Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light-duty truck tires in the U.S., as well as just over 77,000 in Canada, because they may not provide adequate traction in certain snow and ice conditions.

The recall involves some Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says do not meet North American safety standards. 

The Transport Canada website states that “Certain tires do not meet the minimum snow traction requirements of Canadian regulations. All tires marked with a three-peak mountain snowflake symbol must meet these winter traction requirements.”

Michelin's Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tire
Michelin's Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tire
Photo: Michelin

The agency adds that “This recall only affects tires with date codes between 0117 and 1423”.

Michelin says that initial testing on this tire was conducted with incorrect inflation pressure. Subsequent testing by Michelin discovered the problem.

The problem is that the tires may not provide sufficient traction on snow and ice, which could increase the risk of an accident.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will receive interim notification letters beginning June 12. They will receive a second letter when replacement tires are available.

Transport Canada encourages those motorists who have not registered their vehicle’s Michelin tires to do so here.

You May Also Like

The Best Summer and All-Season Tires for Cars, Small SUVs in Canada for 2023

The Best Summer and All-Season Tires for Cars, Small SUVs...

Spring has sprung in Canada! Auto123.com presents our buying guide to all-season and summer tires for cars for 2023. See which summer and all-season tires ar...

The Best Winter Tires for Cars & Smaller SUVs in Canada for 2021-2022

The Best Winter Tires for Cars & Smaller SUVs in Canada f...

In this year two of the pandemic, another challenge approaches: the season of snow, ice, cold and slush. Auto123.com presents its 2021-2022 winter tire buyin...

The Best Summer and All-Season Tires for Electric Cars in 2023

The Best Summer and All-Season Tires for Electric Cars in...

Spring is coming to Canada! Auto123.com presents our buying guide for summer and all-season tires for 2023 in Canada. In this chapter, discover the summer an...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The BMW M3 Competition during the moose test
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competition Shows How It's...
Article
2021 Ram 1500
Ram Recalls 131,000 1500 eTorque Trucks to Fi...
Article
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz Produces 500,000th G-Class and ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Moose Test: BMW M3 Competition Shows How It's Done
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competitio...
Video
2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Revised Midsize SUV Gets Design, Interior Tweaks
2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Re...
Video
2024 Hyundai Elantra N Shows its New Face
2024 Hyundai Elantra N Shows ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 