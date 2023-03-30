Here is our annual guide to summer tires and all-season tires for cars for 2023 in Canada.

Tomorrow, the Best All-Season and Summer Tires for SUVs and pickups in Canada for 2023

And on Saturday, our guide to summer and all-season tires for electric vehicles!

Right along with the auto industry in general, the tire industry is in flux this summer, what with EVs growing in market share, ongoing supply issues, inflation, inventory shortages and on and on. What’s more, technical innovations in the field of tires means motorists have ever mor complex choices to make.

Depending on the vehicle you own, you will have to choose between all-season tires (which you will have to change to winter tires in the fall) or so-called “winter-approved”, or “homologued” tires. These truly all-season products have the silhouette of a mountain with a snowflake in the centre on them, meaning they can be used year-round.

And if you have an electric vehicle, you may want to consider the new tires designed specifically for this type of car. In fact, this year, for the first time, we're including a chapter in our guide dedicated entirely to tires for electric vehicles; this section will appear this Saturday, so stay tuned!

We haven't even mentioned performance tires. And these are not to be ignored, given that car manufacturers are increasingly likely to equip their models out of the factory with higher performance tires - even if the model is not!

The current situation in 2023 is unusual in another way. It is becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to purchase new vehicles; demand is high, supply is not. High prices are also keeping some away from showrooms, with many deciding to hold on to their current vehicle. Their tires may have to be replaced. Still, it's less costly than a new vehicle!