Here is our annual guide to summer tires and all-season tires in Canada for 2024. Today, we present a summary of the recommended summer and all-season tires for cars and small SUVs. Tomorrow, we look at tires for larger SUVs and pickups. And finally, we'll have a chapter dedicated to tires for electric vehicles.

Over the past few years, if you follow the tire sector, you might have thought that the major tire manufacturers had stopped innovating. Few new tires were hitting the market. But that was just a false impression.

Major changes are afoot in this field, and while some are linked to the arrival of electric vehicles, others are the result of climatic and even demographic change.

As mentioned, few new conventional summer tires have been introduced in recent months. But there has been a jump in tires of another category.

Winter-approved all-season tires in the spotlight for 2024

Tire manufacturers are finally producing tires that perform as well in winter as they do in summer. These are generally referred to as “all-weather” or winter-approved all-season tires.

The different names take different routes to describe, in essence, tires that are recognized as much for their capabilities on dry pavement in good weather conditions as on wet, snowy or icy pavement, including very cold temperatures.

This is made possible by a variety of techniques, including more advanced tread compounds that remain soft in cold weather, but don't wear out faster on dry pavement.

What's more, Canadian winters are becoming less harsh, with fewer snowfalls and big cold spells than in the past. This will encourage many motorists, especially older ones, to opt for year-round tires, especially if they don't cover as much mileage as in the past. If they can save themselves two tire changes a year and the cost of an expensive set of tires, so much the better.

The trend towards all-weather tires seems to be well underway. That's the opinion of Guy Hardiman, one of the tire marketing managers at Canadian Tire, who sees a trend in favor of this type of tire in the future.