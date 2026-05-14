The classic silhouette of the Mini is one of those automotive shapes that carries the weight of decades of tradition. But as they say, only a rolling stone gathers no moss. Under new design chief Holger Hampf, the brand is preparing for a series of “significant” changes that promise for the mid-cycle updates of three of its models that could push the boundaries of its current design language.

Holger Hampf, head of design at Mini | Photo: Mini

Hampf, who joined Mini in late 2024 from BMW’s Designworks, is heading up work on an extensive mid-life update known as a Life Cycle Impulse (LCI). Speaking to UK outlet Autocar, Hampf described this upcoming milestone as a “larger update” that goes beyond simple trim changes, and which incorporates direct customer feedback to refine how drivers interact with their vehicles.

A refresh across the lineup

Given that the current Cooper and Countryman debuted in 2023, they’re slated for mid-cycle updates in late 2027. The more recent Aceman, launched in 2024, is expected to follow with its own refresh in 2028.

Rather than just moving toward simplified, online-friendly configurations, Mini is doubling down on personalization. Hampf admitted the brand briefly flirted with limited options to speed up online sales but realized that “this is not Mini.” Future models will return to offering customers the “fun of configuring”, offering a wider array of colours, materials and tech upgrades.

Beyond the city: The off-road Mini

In a move to capture the growing outdoor lifestyle trend, Hampf also hinted at a new variant geared toward nature-seekers. While details remain sparse, this is more likely than not to be an off-road-focused version of the Countryman. As the only Mini currently available with all-wheel drive, it could, with higher ground clearance, all-terrain tires and rugged styling, allow the brand to compete in the burgeoning adventure-vehicle segment.

Mini Cooper JCW | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A more aggressive John Cooper Works

Mini’s high-performance sub-brand, John Cooper Works (JCW), is also set for an evolution. Following a record 2025 year with over 25,000 sales, Hampf suggests there is more room to grow for the JCW range.

The brand is looking at offering more aggressive styling, potentially inspired by the Deus Ex Machina concepts. This could mean JCW models with wider stances, larger tires and more distinctive spoilers to further differentiate them from the standard Cooper. That changes would stop short of creating a track-only GP model, however.

Looking toward 2030

While the immediate focus is on revitalizing the current fleet, Hampf confirmed that work has already begun on the next generation of Minis, expected in the early 2030s. There are even whispers of a smaller, Rocketman-inspired city car—measuring just 3.6 meters—designed to bring big-car tech to an ultra-compact footprint.

For now, fans can look forward to special editions celebrating the 25th anniversary of the modern Mini.