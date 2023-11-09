• Mini officially rolls out the next-generation 2025 Mini Countryman’s JCW version.

Mini has already shown off the next-generation JCW (John Cooper Works) version of its Countryman model, but the official presentation took place last night. The most notable news out of the reveal? The gain in power, but also the loss in torque.

Mechanically, the new model retains the same 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine as before. It's mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is included. Power output, which was 301 hp with the outgoing model, climbs to 312 hp. Oddly, perhaps, torque drops significantly, from 331 to 295 lb-ft. The company didn't provide a graph showing the power ranges, so we're not sure how this will translate in use.

We can imagine a better distribution of power, because Mini advertises a 0.5-second faster 0-97 km/h time; it's now 5.4 seconds.

2025 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman, in profile Photo: Mini

Like all JCW versions before it, the new JCW Countryman gets upgraded brakes and suspension, as well as an adaptive exhaust system. The model is now equipped with wider tires (245 mm vs. 225 mm for the previous model). We can therefore expect a sportier, sharper ride.

We'll find out when we get behind the wheel.

Aesthetically, Mini made changes to reflect the increased level of performance. The JCW version of the Countryman inherits different front and rear bumpers. The grille is larger as well. Lighting has also been revised for greater efficiency. Buyers can choose between 19- and 20-inch wheels that are specific to the JCW version.

Interior of 2025 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Photo: Mini

On board, The JCW Countryman is dressed in red and black accents, including on the dashboard lining, which is now made from recycled polyester. And although Mini hasn't given too many details on features, we can guess the technology and safety offering will be comprehensive, given that this model sits at the top of the model hierarchy.

American pricing for the Mini Countryman John Cooper Works is set at $47,895 USD, including shipping. We can easily expect around $55,000 to $60,000 in Canada. Production starts next March, and the first units are expected at dealerships in May.