Mini has presented the 2025 Cooper and 2025 Cooper S, gas-engine editions. The revised fifth-generation models inherit the same design features introduced last year with the new electric Cooper coming for the 2025 model-year, and both now come with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine instead of a 3-cylinder unit as before.

See: 2025 Mini Cooper: Mini Previews Transformed Interior

See: 2025 Mini Cooper EV: First Official Images Appear

See: Mini Unveils JCW Version of 2025 Cooper SE Electric Model

See: 2025 Mini JCW Countryman: more power, less torque

The all-new 2025 Mini Cooper Photo: Mini

We don’t have full pricing for the Cooper range for 2025 yet, save for the starting price of the Cooper S: $39,990 CAD. Fuller pricing details for Canada will be announced as the April launch window for the models approaches.

The automaker didn’t provide exact output numbers for these powertrains, though it did venture to say we can expect what it estimates at 201 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque from the more-powerful Cooper S model, which currently gets 189 hp from its 3-cylinder mill.

Style-wise, as mentioned the new ICE Coopers are largely identical to the new electric Cooper introduced last year, though they feature a more-traditional, functional grille (slightly tweaked in design) and unique wheel designs. Inside sits the same new single-screen design for the dash, with the data cluster sitting inside a large round OLED display.

Interior of 2025 Mini Cooper Photo: Mini

Rest assured, there remain a number of physical buttons for the basic commands, mostly but not only on the steering wheel. As before, the lower console is where drivers will find the gear shift, drive mode and parking brake buttons, as well as the audio volume control.

Beyond that, the new Coopers integrate a digital key system so owners can use their smartphones to access and start the car, as well as a several other new-to-the-model features, among them a Safe Exit feature to prevent opening the door if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching.

2025 Mini Cooper green Photo: Mini

As befits a Mini, the new Coopers let owners customize the LED headlamp animations to suit their preferences, with three signatures available. In the same vein, buyers can choose from several possible combinations of exterior body and roof colours.

2025 Mini Cooper, in profile Photo: Mini

Dashboard of the 2025 Mini Cooper Photo: Mini