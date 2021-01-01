Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Next Electric Mini Promises to Be a Big Step Up

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Mini is currently hard at work preparing the next generation of its flagship model, the Cooper Hardtop. The model is currently available with a gasoline engine, but also in an all-electric (SE) configuration.

While certainly interesting to drive, the Cooper SE offers a disappointing range in the eyes of many, its official 183 km (up from 177 at its debut) increasingly feeble in comparison with newer EVs hitting the market. For Mini, this is not a problem per se, because the SE’s other attributes help it satisfy the target clientele’s expectations and needs. Still, expectations have a way of changing, so offering more in terms of range is certainly not a bad idea.

Mini has clearly reached that conclusion, anyways, and for the next generation of the Cooper, there will be more range available to drivers of the electric variant.

Mini’s schedule has a new Mini Hardtop arriving in 2023 as a 2024 model. Early models are currently undergoing winter testing near the Arctic Circle.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Once again, consumers will have a choice between models with gasoline engines or with an electric powertrain. However, the big difference is that the EV will be designed as such, with an architecture specific to its format.

The two confirmed electric variants will thus be assembled on a separate platform from the one that will serve the regular versions. At the same time, Mini makes it clear the models will look largely the same from the outside.

The EV-dedicated platform of the next SE means that the interior dimensions will be maximized - the advantage of starting a vehicle design from scratch. The base variant should incorporate a battery with a capacity of about 50 kWh, and we can expect a range of over 300 km. The current Cooper SE has a 32.6 kWh battery, which isn’t bad in itself, but because the platform that hosts it was not conceived for an electric powertrain, its performance is not optimal in terms of range.

Production of the new electric Mini will be in China as part of a 2018 agreement with partner Great Wall Motors. Assembly of the regular models, which will be available in three-door, five-door and convertible configurations, will take place in Oxford, UK.

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Wants to Sell 120,000 ID.Buzz Electric Vans Annually

Volkswagen Wants to Sell 120,000 ID.Buzz Electric Vans An...

Volkswagen has shared information about a new model that manufacturers normally keep confidential. The company says it aims to sell 120,000 ID.Buzz vans ever...

A Maximum Range of 515 km for the Ford F-150 Lightning

A Maximum Range of 515 km for the Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford boss Jim Farley has confirmed range figures for the upcoming all-electric F-150 Lightning. The announced numbers, which top out at 515 km, are interesti...

VinFast Announces Canadian Prices for VF 8, VF 9 EVs

VinFast Announces Canadian Prices for VF 8, VF 9 EVs

VinFast has announced Canadian pricing for the first two all-electric models it is introducing in North America. While government incentives won’t be availab...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The new Back to the Future DeLorean set from Lego
Lego Launches New Back to the Future Delorean...
Article
Volkswagen ID.Buzz
Volkswagen Wants to Sell 120,000 ID.Buzz Elec...
Article
2023 Honda HR-V
Honda Offers a First Glimpse of the 2023 HR-V
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 