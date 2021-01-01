Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Mini Will Be First BMW Group Brand to Offer Only Electric Powertrains

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

BMW’s annual conference revealed a number of things, and one of them was that Mini is set to be the first of the automotive group’s brands to go all-electric. Specifically, what this means is that the last Mini to feature purely a combustion-engine powertrain will be produced in 2025. Beyond that, all models will be either hybrids or purely battery-electric.

On the further horizon, BMW says that by 2030 even hybrid powertrains will have disappeared from the automaker’s product offering.

Mini thus joins other automakers, most notably Volvo and Jaguar, in committing to going full-on electric within the next decade. BMW as a whole says it wants to offer 13 all-electric models within the next 2-3 years, though it’s worth noting most of those will be offered in the near-term in global markets, not in North America. For now, Mini already contributes one model to that total with its Cooper SE. The British automaker also previously announced that there will be electric-powered John Cooper Works versions coming down the pike at some point.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Mini Cooper SE, bdaging
Photo: V.Aubé
Mini Cooper SE, bdaging

You May Also Like

BMW i4 Production Version Makes First Appearance

BMW i4 Production Version Makes First Appearance

BMW has shown for the first time the production version of its i4 electric sedan. The model is to be unveiled in full in the coming weeks, and it will offere...

BMW Says Electric M Model Coming This Year

BMW Says Electric M Model Coming This Year

BMW has confirmed that the first electric car to come out of its M performance division will see the light of day this year. Speculation is that will be an M...

BMW Wants to Double its Sales of All-Electric Vehicles in 2021

BMW Wants to Double its Sales of All-Electric Vehicles in...

BMW wants to double its sales of electric vehicles in 2021, and to increase by 50 percent sales of its other electrified models (hybrids and PHEVs) during th...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Mitsubishi Outlander 2022
Mitsubishi Canada Shares Pricing, Trim Detail...
Article
Jeep Wagoneer 2022
Jeep Presents 2022 Wagoneer SUV, “Little” Bro...
Article
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Makes Official Debut...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
A V8 for the Land Rover Defender in 2022
A V8 for the Land Rover Defen...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 