Mini Unveils Two John Cooper Works Concepts

If there's one thing the Mini brand isn't afraid to do, it's deliver vehicles with a different design—products that stand out in the industry. No one should be surprised then at the two out-there JCW (John Cooper Works) concepts the company has just unveiled.

The two vehicles – one electric, one not - debuted this week at the Munich Auto Show. In an unusual move, Mini partnered with clothing brand Deus Ex Machina in their creation.

Mini's new electric concept, The Skeg | Photo: Mini

The Skeg

The first, electric concept is based on the electric version of the John Cooper Works, a model not currently offered in our market. It produces 255 hp from a single front-mounted electric motor.

This version is inspired by the world of surfing, and its body largely uses the same fiberglass used to make most surfboards sold worldwide. Wider fiberglass fenders are attached with clearly visible rivets (which adds to the style), while a rear wing is suspended from the roof. Mini says the semi-transparent fiberglass panels reduce the Skeg’s weight by 15 percent.

| Photo: Mini

The two-tone silver and yellow paint is highlighted by two yellow straps that cross the roof just in front of the wing, mimicking how a surfboard is secured after a day on the waves. The strap motif reappears on the dashboard and on the 6-o'clock spoke of the steering wheel, while the door handles have been replaced with fabric pulls.

The cabin design is very minimalist. The bucket seats are covered in a water-repellent neoprene material, ideal for welcoming damp occupants fresh out of the water. Mini has also equipped The Skeg with fiberglass trays for storing wetsuits, and the doors and dashboard feature sporty fiberglass panels.

Mini's new ICE concept, The Machina | Photo: Mini

The Machina

The second concept is based on the gas-engine version of the John Cooper Works, a model that develops 228 hp from its 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine. The Machina is influenced by auto racing, with flared wheel arches and a lowered suspension for a more aggressive look. Above the grille, four circular auxiliary lights reference rally racing, while round headlight housings with a pair of LED strips replace the standard units. At the rear, a diffuser extends from under the bodywork, and a Can-Am style wing juts out from the roof.

| Photo: Mini

Inside, the red, white and black theme is repeated, with five-point racing harnesses and race-inspired bucket seats. There are also aluminum floor plates, stripped-down door panels, a roll cage and a button-less steering wheel.

In both cases, this is a styling exercise on the part of the company, an operation that allows it to showcase its expertise but also to gauge the market to see what it could introduce in the future.

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini