Mitsubishi decides to expand its points of sale in Brossard

A new Mitsubishi dealership has opened its doors!

Brossard Mitsubishi is making a comeback in the region with the announcement of a new building, a new owner and a new team on site. Indeed, "the car dealer will inaugurate at the beginning of October" in its new building at 9405 Taschereau Boulevard, Brossard (Quebec) J4Y 3B8. 

Good news for the people of Brossard and of the South Shore of Montreal!

The residents of Brossard are delighted to learn that the Brossard Mitsubishi dealership has returned to a new, better designed facility with more modern infrastructure. During the construction, the owners made sure to implement all the necessary means to improve the customer experience.

Thanks to a larger surface area and an improved layout, larger spaces have been created and equipped with modern facilities, and parking is available for easy access to visitors. These changes all have one goal: to please! With this successful return, Brossard Mitsubishi consolidates its renown in south of Montreal and continues to strengthen its image with its customers.

New website for the dealership: https://www.brossardmitsubishi.ca/en
New address: 9405 bd Taschereau, Brossard (Qc) J4Y 3B8.
Phone number: +1 (450) 500-1112.

