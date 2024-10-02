Whenever a flood or natural disaster involving water occurs, car buyers have to be careful in the event’s aftermath. Some damaged models can end up on the market.

There’s probably not much question of that with Hurricane Helene, the violence of which was such that many vehicles were left with significant marks or were completely ruined.

Ken Ganley's Kia dealership in New Port Richey, Florida was a notable victim of the storm. The business counts 672 vehicles totally or partially destroyed. That includes 660 new and pre-owned units that were for sale, as well as 12 customer-owned vehicles that were in the service centre.

Speaking to Automotive News, Ken Ganley estimated the total value of the vehicles that were flooded and destroyed at between $28 and 30 million USD. With an insurance deductible of $5,000 per vehicle, he will have to pay $3.5 million to recover his losses.

In addition to the water damage, some vehicles caught fire, and in others, airbags deployed.

Ken Ganley's Kia dealership, in the midst of Hurricane Helene | Photo: Ken Ganley Kia

Ganley said he learned in the early hours of September 27 that his Kia dealership was without power, and that there was up to two meters of water in some places. In the end, the only vehicles he was able to salvage were those taken outside by employees.

Incredibly, after power was restored on September 28, the depot opened its doors on the 29th, while clean-up work was in full swing. Everything will have to be rebuilt, however.

The businessman was keen to point out that, despite the material losses, the experience was also positive in human terms. He noted the support provided by many people, including members of the Florida Automobile Dealers Association, who offered to help the dealership's employees.

Financial and insurance provider JM&A Group offered generators free of charge to power the main building, and Kia executives were among the first and most vocal in their support. “Kia was incredible throughout the whole operation. They immediately made cars available to us,” he said.

In fact, Kia sent around 15 new vehicles the very next day, said Ganley, adding that another 300 to 400 were expected soon. Used vehicles from other Kia dealerships will also be heading for Florida.

One of many stories in the wake of Hurricane Helene.