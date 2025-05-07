Mitsubishi to Unveil Electric Compact SUV This Summer

Mitsubishi has, via its Momentum 2030 plan announced last year, promised a handful of new vehicles in the coming years. One of those will be a compact all-electric SUV, and we learned today that it will be unveiled this summer.

For the Japanese automaker, this will be the first new model to launch here since the Eclipse Cross, some seven years ago.

The model will have a coupe-like configuration, and it will be assembled in Japan by Nissan, which remains a partner of Mitsubishi. The EV will be based on the same platform that underpins Nissan’s Ariya.

Mark Chaffin, CEO of Mitsubishi for North America, told Automotive News that "the new CUV is just the first step in achieving a plan that provides customers ... a balanced powertrain approach with choices of internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric."

No other details have been revealed, for instance the name and the price point. One thing we do know? It will be based on the next generation of Nissan's LEAF. Because yes, Nissan is turning its pioneering EV from a car into a small SUV.

Mitsubishi dealers will be happy to welcome new models into their showrooms, expecially in the U.S. | Photo: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi’s fortunes vary in U.S. and Canada

On both sides of the border, the arrival of a new model will be good for the brand’s dealerships. In Canada, Mitsubishi's sales have been solid in recent years with consistent increases, but the start of 2025 was a bit more difficult due to the withdrawal of purchase subsidies for electric models.

In the U.S., the situation is more critical, with sales sluggish enough that some dealerships there are struggling. One American dealer reported that Mitsubishi’s sales topped out at 66,000 vehicles were sold in the U.S. in 2024 - an average of 17 vehicles per month, per dealership. That is not enough to hope for profitability.

In Canada, a much smaller market, the company sold some 38,000 vehicles last year, or over half of the American total.

Given that, we can probably expect the new LEAF-based Mitsubishi EV to receive a warm welcome in Canada, but success in the U.S. will be more of a challenge, especially if the $7,500 federal tax credit on EVs disappears, as looks likely.