Car Releases

Mitsubishi Canada Shares Pricing, Trim Details for 2022 Outlander

Mitsubishi has set the pricing for its next-generation 2022 Outlander and shared trim details for Canadian market. The compact SUV goes on sale starting in April at a starting price of $31,998 for the base ES model, and with six other price lines available. Here is the breakdown:

ES ($31,998) - The base model comes with the company’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system, which includes six drive modes that modify the way it functions. Standard driver assistance and safety features include forward collision mitigation, rear automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, automatic high beam, hill descent control and trailer stability assist.

Other standard stuff includes LED headlamps and headlamp washers, 18-inch wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, 8-inch multimedia screen and front and rear USB ports.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, rear
Photo: Mitsubishi
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, rear

SE ($34,648) – This adds wireless charging for smartphones, leather-wrapped steering wheel, three-zone climate control, fast-key entry, power panoramic sunroof, roof rails, height-adjustable power lift-gate, LED front fog lights and power-folding outside mirrors.

LE ($37,738) – The LE gets 20-inch wheels, Mitsubishi Connect services, embedded nav, adaptive cruise control, Multiview 360-degree camera with moving object detection and a larger 9-inch multimedia screen. A little voice tells us this is the version Mitsubishi expects to sell the most of.

LE Premium ($38,238) – The Premium means you get a power-adjustable driver’s seat and faux suede interior.

SEL ($40,208) – This ‘salty’ Outlander gives buyers quilted leather seating as well as other leather elements throughout the interior, mirror position memory and reverse auto-tilt, key-linked driver’s seat memory, 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated rear seats and a large 12.3-inch digital driver screen.

GT ($41,678) – This gets the MI-PILOT Assist system, adaptive cruise but with Stop & Go, a 10.9-inch head-up display, 10-speaker Bose audio, LED illumination on the front door and additional drive assist features (lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, front parking sensors, lane departure prevention and active blind spot assist).

GT Premium ($42,178) – This is the GT but with semi-aniline leather seating.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, interior
Photo: Mitsubishi
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, interior

