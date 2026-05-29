Mitsubishi Plans New Pickup for North America

Mitsubishi Motors is preparing to break its long silence in the Western market with a bold product offensive. In a strategic presentation released today, the Japanese automaker confirmed a mid-term plan to launch 13 new models over the next five years.

Anchoring this aggressive expansion are two major announcements for North America: the return of the legendary Montero SUV and the introduction of an all-new pickup truck developed in partnership with Nissan.

Mitsubishi’s American division has been moribund in recent years, diminished by an aging and limited lineup, so this announcement is both overdue and most welcome. The automaker sold only 94,754 vehicles in the U.S. last year, which represents a 13-percent decline from 2024.

To reverse this trend, the company is shifting to a leaner global framework divided into an ASEAN Product Group for emerging markets and an Off-Road Product Group tailored for mature regions like North America.

| Photo: Mitsubishi

A new midsize pickup

Global automakers have forever dreamed and talked of jumping into the North American pickup truck segment, but the domination of the Big 3 is such that mostly it has remained just talk; the few actual attempts have invariably been ground into the dust.

But hope springs eternal, as they say. The centerpiece of Mitsubishi’s new North American revival plan is a midsize pickup truck. It will mark Mitsubishi's return to the segment for the first time since the Dodge Dakota-based Raider was discontinued in 2009.

The new truck will be a joint collaboration project with alliance partner Nissan, currently, as it happens, developing its next-generation Frontier for a 2028 launch. To circumvent the restrictive 25-percent Chicken Tax on imported trucks, it’s widely expected that production will take place alongside the Frontier at Nissan’s assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi.

While Nissan has hinted at an available hybrid powertrain for its future truck, Mitsubishi’s use of the word “collaboration”, rather than labeling it a direct original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supply, suggests the model will feature unique Mitsubishi technology, styling and distinct selling points.

Mitsubishi Elevance concept, 2025 | Photo: Mitsubishi

Return of the Pajero/Montero

Mitsubishi also confirmed the global revival of the Pajero SUV, which will recapture its historical Montero nameplate for the North American market. Developed as a premium, body-on-frame flagship to rival the Toyota Land Cruiser, the rugged SUV will be based on the Triton platform. It could inherit the styling of the Elevance concept introduced by Mitsubishi last year.

Mitsubishi did not advance any specific timelines for either of the two planned North American models.