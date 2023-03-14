Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2023 Easter Safari: Jeep Teases What’s to Come

The Moab Easter Jeep Safari is on its 57th edition this year. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Jeep shared two sketches giving a glimpse of what it will show at the annual Easter Safari.

•    The event is an opportunity for the brand to showcase its new products, concepts, accessories and more.

•    The Moab Easter Jeep Safari is in its 57th go-around this year.

Every year around Easter, it's time to celebrate at Jeep as the manufacturer holds its annual safari event, known as the Moab Easter Jeep Safari. 

It’s an occasion for the brand to present far-out vehicles including concepts and modified versions of existing products. In short, it's a real showstopper. This will certainly be the case for this 57th edition and in anticipation of the event, the company has released two interesting previews. 

These consist of sketches to tease what’s coming to the event. 

Teaser image of a model coming to the 2023 Jeep Easter Safari
Photo: Jeep
Teaser image of a model coming to the 2023 Jeep Easter Safari

The first image shows what appears to be a two-door version of the Gladiator pickup, which is currently only offered in a four-door version, remember. Here it's shod with wide, off-road-ready knobby tires hidden under huge fender flares. What also seems clear is that the driver's side mirror has left the A-pillar and is now directly in front of the front fender.

Jeep has offered two-door pickup trucks in the past, so might it be planning to do so again? 

We can guess a lot of possible configurations for this vehicle which is shown without a door in the shared image. 

Teaser image of a second model coming to the 2023 Jeep Easter Safari
Photo: Jeep
Teaser image of a second model coming to the 2023 Jeep Easter Safari

The second image shows a more-traditional Wrangler Rubicon, but this time with tubular strips at the doors. The model looks fairly undressed, suggesting a singular off-road edition of a Rubicon version, itself a champion off-roader. 

Jeep's performance parts logo is present on the sketch, which leads us to believe we may have a regular model but decked out to show off new accessories that will be offered across the lineup. 

Last year, Jeep showed seven concept vehicles at its event. We can expect more or less the same kind of parade this year. 

Stay tuned.

