Montreal Auto Show: More Visitors in 2024

• Attendance was up on opening weekend of the 2024 Montreal Auto Show.

After a three-year absence, the Montreal Auto Show returned last year, though in a reduced format. The last prior edition had taken place held in January 2020, before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2021 and 2022.

The 2023 Montreal International Auto Show welcomed some 150,000 visitors in all. It was a smaller, slimmer show, and many of those visitors left disappointed; there were grumblings they might not return in 2024.

It appears many of those had a change of heart. The event is back on three floors, with more vehicles and attractions for the public. And while some manufacturers are still conspicuous by their absence, others like Ford have returned.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Photo: D.Boshouwers

The revised new 2024 Kia Sorento Photo: D.Boshouwers

Over the weekend (Friday to Sunday), a total of 66,000 visitors passed through the turnstiles at the Montreal Convention Centre - the best showing for an opening weekend since 2019.

There’s no guarantees these days when it comes to car show, but this does augur well for the 2024 event as a whole. Needless to say, the main stakeholders are delighted with the initial results.

“As soon as the doors opened at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, we could feel the buzz, and visitors continued to flock in throughout the weekend. Comments were positive, and many said they were happy to be back at a major show.” Luis Pereira, General Manager of the Montreal Auto Show

Added Denis Dessuraux, Executive VP of the event, “Despite the absence of a few manufacturers, the diversified offering in the Show meant that visitors told us they got their money's worth.”

Auto show spokesperson Bertrand Godin didn't hide his enthusiasm either:

“The diversity of the offering this year is impressive, there are the 11 Canadian premieres from the manufacturers present, new zones and special attractions, test drives and many personalities from the automotive world. The Auto Show is an outing that brings enthusiasts, friends and families together.” - Bertrand Godin, Montreal Auto Show spokesperson

The Montreal Auto Show is open to the public through Sunday, January 28.