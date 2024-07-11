Big news on the Montreal auto show scene as the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) acquires the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show (MEVS).

For some years now, two very distinct events have been held in the metropolis. This will continue to be the case in the short to medium term, according to MIAS, which is proud to announce that its team will now be in charge of organizing the MEVS.

We can guess that in a few years' time, the two will become one, but we'll have to wait and see, as it's difficult to predict when it will be more advantageous and relevant to do so.

At the 2024 Montreal Electric Vehicle Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

On the part of the main stakeholders, the mood is naturally upbeat. Denis Dessureault, Executive VP of the MIAS, had this to say about the transaction:

“We are thrilled with this transaction, which allows us to leverage our expertise and expand our offerings. It is essential for us to present a stronger Montreal Electric Vehicle Show in 2025, building upon the solid foundation that has established its reputation in recent years. As for now, our priority is to host an event in 2025 and propel the brand to new heights with our expertise, while respecting its identity and the customer experience that its visitors are used to.” - Denis Dessureault, Executive Vice-President, Montreal International Auto Show

Luc Saumure, co-founder of the MEVS, stated that “We are pleased to have transferred our involvement in the MEVS to the team at the Montreal International Auto Show, and we are confident they will uphold the event’s progress, continuity, and quality. For many years, the MIAS has been recognized as a leader in promoting automotive events, which is why we chose this organization.”

Louis Bernard, another MEVS co-founder, added that “In the coming months, we will ensure a smooth transition between teams to continue positioning the MEVS as a key reference in electric mobility in Quebec, thereby ensuring its sustainability.”

A presentation at the 2024 Montreal Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The next Montreal Auto Show takes place in its usual January slot, early in 2025. As for the next edition of the Electric Vehicle Show, it will run from May 2 to 4, 2025 at the IGA Stadium in Jarry Park, due to the work that will be going on at the Montreal Olympic Stadium.