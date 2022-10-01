Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mopar Is Bringing Electrified Concepts to SEMA

•    Mopar will be at the SEMA Show with a handful of electrified concepts.

•    Fans will be able to see the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept on site.

•    Mopar is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.

•    The SEMA Show runs November 1-4 in Las Vegas.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show takes place in Las Vegas during the first week of November. Recall that the 2021 edition was scaled back due to pandemic restrictions. But this year, several OEMs and a multitude of fans are expected to return in force. Among auto manufacturers, the return is only partial, but Stellantis will be well-represented. 

Mopar, the parts, accessories and performance division of the Dodge, Ram and Chrysler brands, will be particular active; Stellantis has just shared three teaser images proving how active. The presentation of electrified concepts also represents an opportunity for Mopar to celebrate its 85 years of existence, which was made official in 1937 by Chrysler. 

And what will we see at SEMA? These being teaser mages, that's still uncertain, but the images give us an idea and allow us to speculate a bit. 

Electrified concept by Mopar
Photo: Mopar
Electrified concept by Mopar

Then there are three other models that will fill the specialist's booth, about little is known at the moment. Two are Ram pickups (unless two of the images show the same vehicle), one a Jeep.

Mopar's statement mentions that the company is “Charged Up” for SEMA, giving a clear indication of what to expect. It will be particularly interesting to see what they have in mind for the electric pickup trucks format.

New concept by Mopar coming to the 2022 SEMA show
Photo: Mopar
New concept by Mopar coming to the 2022 SEMA show

As for the Jeep, we can see the name Surge with the letter E drawn to clearly indicate it’s an electric model. With the Recon concept presented recently, and the message hammered home by the company that the new 4x4 is now the 4xe, the direction Jeep wants to take is clear. Mopar is showing that it will be there to meet demand for its services when it comes to EVs.

A smaller SEMA?
As for the other manufacturers, we alluded earlier to some absences this year, and so it is: Ford, GM, Honda and Hyundai are declining to take part in SEMA 2022. The event takes place from November 1 to 4.

Electrified concept byMopar at SEMA 2022
Photo: Mopar
Electrified concept byMopar at SEMA 2022

