MotoGP: Simoncelli is the pace-setter at Sepang

Gresini Honda’s Marco Simoncelli caused quite a stir at the Sepang circuit, as he was the fastest rider of the last day of MotoGP official testing on Thursday.



Not only was he fast on the last day but his best time of 2m00.757s ended up as being the best of the three days of testing at the Malaysian circuit.



Simoncelli was followed closely by Casey Stoner just 0.054 off the Italian's pace on the works Honda and World champion Jorge Lorenzo who finished 3rd on his Team Yamaha bike.



Andrea Dovizioso on the second works Honda, and Ben Spies on the Yamaha completed the top five.



Valentino Rossi finished down in 10th which is still an improvement on his two prior sessions as he continued to get to know his new Ducati.



Pos Rider Team Time Laps

1. Marco Simoncelli Gresini Honda 2m00.757s 42

2. Casey Stoner Honda 2m00.811s + 0.054 42

3. Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha 2m00.845s + 0.088 46

4. Andrea Dovizioso Honda 2m00.945s + 0.188 51

5. Ben Spies Yamaha 2m01.002s + 0.245 60

6. Dani Pedrosa Honda 2m01.241s + 0.484 44

7. Hiroshi Aoyama Honda 2m01.353s + 0.596 63

8. Nicky Hayden Ducati 2m01.534s + 0.777 60

9. Colin Edwards Tech 3 Yamaha 2m01.651s + 0.894 32

10. Valentino Rossi Ducati 2m01.842s + 1.085 52

11. Hector Barbera Aspar Ducati 2m02.030s + 1.273 42

12. Loris Capirossi Pramac Ducat 2m02.057s + 1.300 48

13. Randy De Puniet Pramac Ducati 2m02.159s + 1.402 57

14. Karel Abraham Cardion Ducati 2m02.645s + 1.888 29

15. Cal Crutchlow Tech 3 Yamaha 2m02.717s + 1.960 44

16. Toni Elias LCR Honda 2m02.916s + 2.159 55

17. Kousuke Akiyoshi Honda 2m03.452s + 2.695 3

18. Noburu Aoki Suzuki 2m04.700s + 2.943 46

