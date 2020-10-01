Semi-finalists for 2021 NACTOY Awards Announced

If you ask automakers, the title of North American Car of the Year (or Truck, or SUV) is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious awards they could hope for. Once again, the NACTOY Awards as they’re known (for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year) is preparing to name three winners next January - although this time it won’t be at the Detroit Auto Show, as was the case until the winter of 2019.

First things first, however: this week, the 50-member jury published its list of 27 semi-finalists for the 2021 year. In December, the list will be reduced to only nine vehicles (three per category) a few weeks before the annual awards ceremony.

Let's take a closer look at the semi-finalists in contention. In the car category, we find:

Acura TLX

Cadillac CT4/CT4-V

Genesis G80

Hyundai Elantra

Kia K5 (formerly the Optima)

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Nissan Sentra

Polestar 2

Within this group, only the Polestar 2 uses electrical power to move around. Also, because you have to count that model as a luxury car, that puts on the list no fewer than five luxury model. Will the NACTOY members vote high-end in 2021?

In the SUV category, the list is much longer:

Cadillac Escalade

Chevrolet Tahoe / Suburban

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Ford Bronco Sport

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Genesis GV80

Hyundai Santa Fe

Kia Seltos

Kia Sorento

Land Rover Defender

Mazda CX-30

Nissan Rogue

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota Venza

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

Here, electrification is far better represented with the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Toyota RAV4 Prime and Toyota Venza, not to mention the Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge.

At the other end of the spectrum, GM's two mastodons (Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban) could cause a surprise. We'll have to wait for the judges' choice.

As for the truck category semi-finalists, these include:

Ford Super Duty

Ford F-150

Ram 1500 TRX

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

In this case, it would be surprising if the even-more-crazily-equipped variant of the Gladiator somehow hauls itself to the highest step on the podium. Logically, the fight in this category should be between the two Fords and the Ram 1500 TRX.

We'll know more by December.