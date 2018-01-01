Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A New Logo for Nissan?

Earlier this week we shared with you a new logo Nissan is working on for the next-generation Z model. As it happens, the company has more ambitious plans and is evidently working on a new logo for the brand itself.

The new logo, registered as a trademark in the U.K. Peru, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina, is more minimalist than the current badge, eliminating that version’s rim and chromed finishing, as well as its three-dimensional appearance.

The new logo is thus strictly two-dimensional and given a monochrome look. It does retain the current central lettering and circular shape, but there are now delicately tipped arcs top and bottom framing the name.

Nissan isn’t the only company to tweak its brand logo in recent months. We saw Volkswagen lightly alter its iconic VW logo last fall, followed by BMW which gave its logo a more substantial – though no more successful – update.

Nissan’s new logo first appeared on the Ariya concept presented at the Tokyo auto show in 2019. The badge on that electric prototype almost exactly matches the new logo Nissan has just trademarked, which leads us to think it’s only a matter of time before it appears on the automaker’s new or remodeled production models.

Unless of course the new logo is intended only for the brand’s electric models. Time will tell.

Photo: Nissan

