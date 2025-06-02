Mazda Preparing CX-20 as CX-3 Replacement

Mazda is working on an all-new model to replace its aging CX-3 subcompact SUV that is still offered in some markets (though not in Canada). The future Mazda CX-20 will, it’s promised, feature a sharper design, more spacious interior and up-to-date onboard technology.

The CX-20 will be positioned, logically enough, just below the CX-30 and rely on the same DNA, that is to say it will deliver driving pleasure and sophisticated styling, says Mazda.

Evolved Kodo design and sporty look

Sketches recently unveiled at a Mazda event in Thailand hint at a CX-20 with fluid and dynamic lines, faithful to the Kodo aesthetic. The aggressive front fascia, enlarged grille, slender LED headlights and vertical daytime running lights draw inspiration from beefier models like the CX-60 and the updated CX-5 coming soon.

| Photo: Mazda

The profile view points to a slightly coupe-like silhouette, a contrasting black roof and distinctive circular taillights.

A bigger and better-equipped interior

Mazda hasn't yet unveiled the interior, but we can expect a qualitative leap, so an improvement over the cramped rear seats of the CX-3. The CX-20 should offer more space and comfort, but also premium materials and a minimalist presentation.

A digital dashboard and the new in-house infotainment system will be included. There’s no indication on whether that rotary knob will be back — some Mazda models in China have already dropped it.

Electrified powertrain: Mazda's green shift

Mazda is investing $150 million in its Thai plant to produce a new generation of electrified compact SUVs. The CX-20 will thus be built on a platform designed for mild hybridization, with 1.5 or 2.0L 4-cylinder engines. Front-wheel drive will be standard, and all-wheel drive could be offered as an option.

For now, no plug-in hybrid version has been confirmed.

Fierce competition

The CX-20 will enter the market competing with models like the Hyundai Kona, Honda HR-V and Nissan Kicks. The official arrival is expected within 18 months, initially for Asian markets, but a North American version seems entirely plausible.