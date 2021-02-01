Just two weeks ago, the sale of a Porsche Carrera GT on the online auction site Bring a Trailer caused quite a stir, for the good reason that a new sales record for a car on the site had just been broken, at just over 1.9 million USD.

However, we knew that the new record would likely stand for a short time only, because another Porsche Carrera GT, with even less on the odometer, was also going to be auctioned off.

It did and sure enough, it was another record selling price for the online auction website! Another Porsche Carrera GT from 2005 just sold for $2 million.

The version that held the previous record had only been driven 1,255 km since it left the factory. The odometer of the latest model sold online shows only 402 km. Other difference: the 2005 Carrera GT that’s just sold is silver, while the earlier one is red.

Mechanically, the cars are of course identical, with a naturally aspirated 5.7L V10 engine mounted in the middle. The block benefits from dry sump lubrication, a tachometer that can climb to 8,400 RPM, a 6-speed manual transmission, a dual-disc ceramic clutch and a rear-wheel drive configuration. The Carrera GT also features a carbon-fibre center tube chassis with a carbon-fibre body stretched over it.

The record-setting Carrera GT recently underwent a mechanical service that cost $18,000. That sum got the car a new water pump, battery, belts, spark plugs, tires and tire pressure sensors.

Will this new Bring a Trailer record be broken? Of course, it's safe to assume so, but when? Porsche Carrera GTs don’t come around every day; it could be months or years before another model appears. Most likely, one of the two versions that just changed hands will reappear for sale within a few years. Incredible as it may seem, because of their great condition, the cars represent investments for their new owners.