Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Owner Wrecks Porsche Taycan After Driving it Only 24 km

It never fails. Every time a new performance vehicle arrives on the scene, sure to follow in short order is a story of some over-zealous (and possibly under-qualified) new owner who manages to wreck their expensive new toy almost immediately.
 
We’ve seen it happen over the years with the Chevy Corvette and special editions of the Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang, etc.

This time, we’re talking about a new all-electric Porsche Taycan that barely had a chance to hit the road before being sidelined. It covered all of 24 km before the owner proved once again that having the money to own such a performance car doesn’t automatically bestow the necessary driving skills to pilot the thing safely.

The proof is in the pictures we see here; the damage shows the car was involved in more than just a routine fender bender, in which case the front or rear ends or the sides would have been damaged. Rather, we can see that three of the four wheels have been destroyed, likely the result of severe impact with a sidewalk – or two. What’s more, the side airbags have been deployed, which further attests to the severity of the crash.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Porsche Taycan, side airbags
Photo: Copart.com
Porsche Taycan, side airbags

The dinged Taycan, the first all-electric model from the Porsche stable, appeared in recent days on the American website Copart.com, which auctions off accidented vehicles, aftermarket parts and the like. The 15 miles racked up by the Taycan mean it probably was only taken out on the road once, maybe twice. The charge level of the battery pack was at 95%.

We wouldn’t be to be the owner having to explain this to their insurance company.

Porsche Taycan, front end
Porsche Taycan, front end
Porsche Taycan, back end
Porsche Taycan, back end
Porsche Taycan, front row
Porsche Taycan, front row
Porsche Taycan, motor
Porsche Taycan, motor
Porsche Taycan, front end, left side
Porsche Taycan, front end, left side

You May Also Like

Porche Working on a Simpler, Lower-Priced Taycan

Porche Working on a Simpler, Lower-Priced Taycan

Porsche is working on a lower-priced version of its all-electric Taycan, according to a Car and Driver report. The “simpler” Taycan would give drivers less b...

Porsche Launches a Base Version of its Taycan, the 4S

Porsche Launches a Base Version of its Taycan, the 4S

Porsche this week rolled out a new base version of its All-electric Taycan model. With a price point hovering around $113,000, the Porsche Taycan 4S will tak...

2020 Porsche Taycan First Drive: A Star is Born

2020 Porsche Taycan First Drive: A Star is Born

With the Taycan, Porsche shows the way, as it has so often in the past. This time the automaker makes the eloquent demonstration that it’s possible to preser...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The New York Auto Show, in 2013
2020 New York Auto Show Officially Cancelled
Article
Matthew McConaughey andCamila Alves, delivering masks
Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves Deliver Mas...
Article
Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scale Replica of its Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scal...
Video
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 