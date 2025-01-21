At the Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida, a 1969 Porsche 917K belonging to Jerry Seinfeld attracted an astronomical bid of $25 million.

But that wasn’t enough for the comedian, who refused with the price not meeting his reserve threshold. It’s worth putting that move into context, of course - with an estimated fortune of $1.1 billion, Seinfeld can afford to refuse such an offer, and he’s probably just as happy to hold on to this exceptional automotive treasure.

During the Mecum auction of the Porsche 917k belonging to Jerry Seinfeld | Photo: YouTube (Kinion's Classics)

A mythical, multi-faceted Porsche

This is no ordinary Porsche. The 917K, celebrated as one of the greatest racing cars of all time, helped Porsche to its first 24 Hours of Le Mans victory in 1970. With only 65 examples produced, each one is a rare collector's item.

The 1969 Porsche 917k, from above | Photo: Mecum Auctions

But this particular car, chassis 917-022 and sporting the famous blue and orange Gulf livery, goes beyond rarity: it became an icon thanks to its role in the 1971 Steve McQueen film Le Mans.

Under its hood lies a 4.5L flat-12 engine developing 580 hp and 366 lb-ft of torque, capable of propelling the racing beast to impressive speeds, even by today's standards.

A history marked by celebrities

Before landing in Seinfeld's collection, this Porsche belonged to several well-known figures. McQueen initially bought it via his company Solar Productions, hoping to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Although he was unable to realize this dream, the car shone in his Le Mans movie.

It subsequently passed through the hands of drivers Reinhold Joest, Brian Redman and Richard Attwood, who kept it until 2020. After a brief stint with collector Frank Gallogly, it joined Jerry Seinfeld's prestigious collection, participating in events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The car was recently restored, in August 2024 to be precise.

A priceless treasure

This Porsche 917K represents much more than a vehicle: it embodies a unique fusion of sporting achievement, Hollywood glamour and automotive prestige.

The 1969 Porsche 917k, front | Photo: Mecum Auctions

The 1969 Porsche 917k, with the signature of a certain former owner | Photo: Mecum Auctions

The 1969 Porsche 917k, interior | Photo: Mecum Auctions

The 1969 Porsche 917k, engine | Photo: Mecum Auctions

The 1969 Porsche 917k, on the track | Photo: Mecum Auctions

The 1969 Porsche 917k, in profile | Photo: Mecum Auctions