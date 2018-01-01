Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Cars Shown in London Prior to Auction

Whenever a collection of abandoned vintage cars comes to light, you can’t help but think it might be the last time. Then another discovery comes along. The latest one is a treasure just shown in London, England, and it’s a major one.

In all, 174 vehicles that had clearly been abandoned for some time are huddled together in a large hangar. The good news is that they are now going to auction, courtesy of London Barn Finds.

And with such a large selection, and of models foreign to us in North America to boot, there are plenty of amazing cars to choose from. The discovery, shared by YouTuber TFJJ, shows a bunch of Mercedes-Benz SLs, older Mercedes sedans, BMWs including an M5 and a 1980s-era 6 Series, MGs, Porsche 911s, Volkswagen Type 2s, Land Rovers - whatever European model you like is probably on the floor of this warehouse.

 

Collection of vintage cars in London, img. 2
Photo: Instagram (Lond Barn Finds)
Collection of vintage cars in London, img. 3
Photo: Instagram (Lond Barn Finds)
The online sale of these gems will take place over the next few days. Interested parties will be able to visit the collection this Monday afternoon, August 30, to see the vehicles up close.

On the London Barn Finds Instagram page (londonbarnfinds), you can find a partial list of the vehicles with their mileage as well as the anticipated price of their value.

We can only wish good luck to those who get the opportunity to bid... and hope that some day a similar discovery in Canada will offer up the same kind of extravaganza.

Collection of vintage cars in London, img. 4
Photo: Instagram (Lond Barn Finds)
Collection of vintage cars in London, img. 5
Photo: Instagram (Lond Barn Finds)
Collection of vintage cars in London, img. 6
Photo: Instagram (Lond Barn Finds)
Collection of vintage cars in London, img. 7
Photo: Instagram (Lond Barn Finds)
