• A symbol designating a safe place to complete online transactions has been placed on parking spaces near a police station in Pembroke, Ontario.

• The handshake symbol designates a place where people can safely meet to transact.

Motorists are used to seeing parking-space symbols in mall parking lots and other public spaces. Think of those designating a reserved space for people with reduced mobility, or for electric vehicle charging, for example.

In Ontario, a new symbol has just been born, as reported by CTV News Ottawa. It’s located right by a provincial police station located in Pembroke, but the idea is so interesting that it could be used across Canada.

The new handshake symbol designates a neutral safe zone for completing transactions between strangers.

You've probably experienced this type of situation before and may have had concerns about where to meet in person. Here's a solution that can put both parties at ease.

Project Safe Trade aims to create a ‘community safety zone’, in this first case in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) station, to facilitate online transactions, the OPP said in a press release. “Creating a 'community safety zone' is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place.”

Project Safe Trade locations are available at all hours and do not require an appointment.

“The local launch of Project Safe Trade comes at an ideal time with the busy holiday season upon us. Online property transactions are ever-increasing and the UOV OPP is proud to be launching a community safety initiative aimed at decreasing offences related to online marketplace transactions,” said Steph Neufeld, OPP detachment commander for the Upper Ottawa Valley.

The idea is this: two people entering into a legitimate transaction will likely have no problem meeting in a designated spot like this, in fact they might welcome it. On the other hand, a scammer might be reluctant to go to a neutral location, especially one so near a police station.

For those not in the Pembroke area, the OPP gives the following advice if you’re buying a used car, for example:

Meet in a busy public space.

Bring a trusted friend or family member with you as a witness.

Conduct transactions in daylight.

Don't erase emails, texts or voice mails between you and the buyer or seller.

You can never be too careful.