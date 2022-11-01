Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A New Parking-Space Symbol in Ontario

New parking-space symbol
Photo: YouTube (CTV Ottawa)
New parking-space symbol

•    A symbol designating a safe place to complete online transactions has been placed on parking spaces near a police station in Pembroke, Ontario.

•    The handshake symbol designates a place where people can safely meet to transact.

Motorists are used to seeing parking-space symbols in mall parking lots and other public spaces. Think of those designating a reserved space for people with reduced mobility, or for electric vehicle charging, for example. 

In Ontario, a new symbol has just been born, as reported by CTV News Ottawa. It’s located right by a provincial police station located in Pembroke, but the idea is so interesting that it could be used across Canada. 

The new handshake symbol designates a neutral safe zone for completing transactions between strangers.

You've probably experienced this type of situation before and may have had concerns about where to meet in person. Here's a solution that can put both parties at ease. 

Project Safe Trade aims to create a ‘community safety zone’, in this first case in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) station, to facilitate online transactions, the OPP said in a press release. “Creating a 'community safety zone' is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place.”

Project Safe Trade locations are available at all hours and do not require an appointment.

Browse cars for sale available near you

“The local launch of Project Safe Trade comes at an ideal time with the busy holiday season upon us. Online property transactions are ever-increasing and the UOV OPP is proud to be launching a community safety initiative aimed at decreasing offences related to online marketplace transactions,” said Steph Neufeld, OPP detachment commander for the Upper Ottawa Valley. 

The idea is this: two people entering into a legitimate transaction will likely have no problem meeting in a designated spot like this, in fact they might welcome it. On the other hand, a scammer might be reluctant to go to a neutral location, especially one so near a police station. 

For those not in the Pembroke area, the OPP gives the following advice if you’re buying a used car, for example:

  •  Meet in a busy public space. 
  •  Bring a trusted friend or family member with you as a witness.
  •  Conduct transactions in daylight.
  •  Don't erase emails, texts or voice mails between you and the buyer or seller. 

You can never be too careful.

You May Also Like

Ontario toughens road safety legislation

Ontario toughens road safety legislation

In an effort to have some of the safest roads in North America, the Ontario government yesterday passed the Making Ontario's Roads Safer Act.

Seatbelt enforcement campaign will save lives

Seatbelt enforcement campaign will save lives

Orillia, ON - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be increasing enforcement throughout the province to ensure that motorists everywhere do their part in...

Ontario's Ban On Hand-Held Devices Takes Effect October 26

Ontario's Ban On Hand-Held Devices Takes Effect October 26

Ontario's ban on texting, emailing and using hand-held cell phones and other devices while driving takes effect in less than a week.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota Hilux Pickup
Toyota Presents All-Electric Pickup Truck Con...
Article
2022 Cadillac Escalade
GM Is Recalling 825,000 Vehicles to Fix Fault...
Article
Mazda CX-90 2024
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Come in a Plug-in H...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe Crash Testing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impre...
Video
Caterpillar Testing an Electric Version of its Massive 793
Caterpillar Testing an Electr...
Video
Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 