New York, NY - Hyundai this morning lifted the veil on the newly revised edition of its new flagship SUV, the 2023 Palisade, in front of a crowd at the New York Auto Show clearly happy to be able to be meeting up in person once again.

The largest vehicle in Hyundai’s lineup is already in its fourth year on the market, and given how fierce the competition is in the SUV world, it was already time for a few modifications. In fact, just a little ways over on the floor of the Javits Center, home of the auto show, Kia, the other Korean manufacturer, is also taking the opportunity to unveil the revised 2023 edition of its Telluride, distant cousin to the Palisade.

To keep consumers’ interest piqued, a manufacturer must revise its vehicle lineup as often as possible. And thus the Palisade has gotten a mid-cycle makeover.

A more massive exterior

Let's face it, the outgoing model's front end wasn't all that popular with consumers. Too much chrome, some said, while others complained about the grille shape. Water under the bridge, we say, because the new version is almost a clean slate and introduces a resolutely more “robust” front end. The grille is reminiscent of the ones Hyundai’s designers placed on the new Santa Cruz and revised Tucson, thouh here it has a more assertive stance.

The signature LED daytime running lights, although tweaked, are still there to illustrate the height of the vehicle and its technical side, if we go by what the manufacturer says.

The aesthetic changes were mostly concentrated at the front of the vehicle. Hyundai has also worked on a new wheel design and given the model a redesigned bumper for this mid-cycle change, but that's about it.

Also note the addition of an Urban trim with the same kind of attributes as the Urban editions now available of the Tucson and Santa Fe. This new trim for 2023 will stand out from its peers with a darkened finish and more aggressive front fascia and rocker panels, while the 20-inch wheels also have a more rugged look. Even the roof racks are black on this variant.

A familiar interior, but…

You’d be forgiven for thinking, after a cursory glance, that the environment is the same as in the outgoing model. However, a closer inspection reveals otherwise. The steering wheel is new, as is the Ergo driver's seat, which has been designed to increase comfort and reduce fatigue during extended excursions.

The second row even offers ventilation for hot days. Hyundai also took pains to add vertical ventilation nozzles in this area.

Finally, the dashboard features a new information screen behind the steering wheel with new ambient lighting themes.

And since it's important to offer connected vehicles these days, several USB-C ports have been grafted onto the cabin to speed up charging, among other things. In this regard, you should know that the induction charging tray for smart devices is faster than in the past. A digital rearview mirror is also available on board, the kind of gadget that makes parking manoeuvres much easier when the trunk is full of gear.

Also in the back, the windows in the second row of seats are acoustic to cut out noise from the outside, but this new feature is exclusive to the plush Calligraphy model.

Photo: V.Aubé 2023 Hyundai Palisade, front grille, hood

Familiar mechanics

Even though Hyundai is one of the most tenacious players in electrification, the new 2023 Palisade continues with the same familiar powertrain. Indeed, the naturally aspirated 3.8L Atkinson-cycle V6 is back under the hood, still delivering 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of peak torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission is also back, as is the standard HTRAC all-wheel drive.

Note that there is also a new towing mode for the all-wheel drive system, which adjusts the powertrain's response, extending the first gears longer and reducing the frequency of the gear change response. Meanwhile, the other drive modes (Normal, Sport and Smart) are still on hand.

(A little) more safety on board

The big SUV was already well-equipped in terms of vehicle safety with a host of features, but it seems this wasn't enough for Hyundai. Indeed, new rear side impact airbags are included on all versions of the model. Also systems now featured include forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, smart cruise control, lane keeping assist, highway driving assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist and more.

New Bluelink options

Hyundai is bringing its suite of apps together under the Bluelink banner, and with this redesigned Palisade, that suite is optimized to enhance the owner's experience. There are new features like remote profile management for shopping preferences. In addition, Hyundai is finally introducing a remote starter with features to activate heated upholstery and even ventilated seats.

The last word

Although Canadian prices are not yet known, we can expect a price range equivalent to that of 2022. The first 2023 Palisades are expected at dealers later this summer.