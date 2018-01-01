Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
New York 2022: Refreshed 2023 Subaru Outback Debuts

Subaru Outback 2023, trois quarts arrière
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Outback 2023, trois quarts arrière

Subaru has paraded a revised and refreshed 2023 Outback at the New York Auto Show, revealing a revised front end for the popular model and a host of new and improved tech.

The front part of the Outback has been revisited and given a more prominent front grille, redesigned LED headlights and anti-fog lights and added protection for the front bumper. The effect is to create a more-rugged looking vehicle.

That effect is further enhanced by the presence of contrasting-colour molding under headlights and on the wheel arches.

Subaru Outback 2023, intérieur
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Outback 2023, intérieur
Subaru Outback 2023, écran multimédia
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Outback 2023, écran multimédia

Inside, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is now integrated with the multimedia system accessed on the 11.6-inch screen included the higher trims of the 2023 Outback. The navigation system incorporates the what3words location-finding technology, a first in a Subaru.

Available in the top-end trim is a new wide-angle camera connected to the twin-camera EyeSight system, which delivers improved visibility to spot pedestrians, cyclists and such.

There are no changes to report under the hood, as the 2023 Outback gets the same duo of engines: a 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder good for 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque, or a 2.4L turbo generating up to 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque.

That EyeSight system, already quite stuffed with drive-assist and safety features, gets emergency steering assist added to the pile. It works with the pre-collision braking system to help drivers avoid accidents when the car is moving under 80 km/h. Both work in tandem with a CVT with manual mode, and of course Subaru’s ever-present symmetrical all-wheel-drive system.

Subaru has not yet announced pricing for the 2023 Outback, which is scheduled to appear at dealers in the coming months. That should come as the launch date approaches.

Subaru Outback 2023, deuxième rangée de sièges
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Outback 2023, deuxième rangée de sièges
Subaru Outback 2023, phare
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Outback 2023, phare
Subaru Outback 2023, roue, section avant
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Outback 2023, roue, section avant
Subaru Outback 2023, sous la pluie
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Outback 2023, sous la pluie

