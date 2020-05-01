Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
New York Auto Show Gets Green Light for This Summer

New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg joined New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press event to announce that the New York Auto Show will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, with media day scheduled for August 19, 2021, and the portion open to the public from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 29. The Governor announced furthermore that North America's first and largest auto show will open with pre-pandemic attendance levels permitted.  

Governor Cuomo also announced that the show will play an important role in supporting one of New York State's top green energy priorities by focusing on electric vehicles, which will get an entire floor at this year's event. The exhibit will include a total of five indoor test tracks giving visitors the opportunity to experience the feel of a fully electric vehicle firsthand.

“The annual New York International Auto Show is not just one of our most beloved traditions, it is a great economic engine for our state. We are excited to welcome back auto enthusiasts and industry professionals for this year's show with full, pre-pandemic attendance levels and a new exhibit focused on electric vehicles with five indoor tracks where attendees can go for a test ride.”

- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The Chevrolet Astra, at the 1960 New York Auto Show
Photo: Salon de l’auto de New York
New York Auto Show President Mark Schienberg added that “We are pleased to be standing with Governor Cuomo in announcing the return of a long-standing New York institution, the New York Auto Show. For 121 years New York City has been at the center of the great advances in the personal transportation industry. We look forward to returning in August, helping restart our economy, and giving buyers the help they need when making their important purchasing decisions”.

Of course, we will be reporting on all the big news coming out of this – although at this point, we don't know if we will have the opportunity to be there. Everything will depend on the progress of the vaccination campaign, when restrictions are lifted and governments' decisions regarding the border, not to mention any quarantine restrictions for returning Canadians at that time.

As it stands, the plan for 2022 is for the New York Auto Show to return to its usual time slot in April.

See also: Montreal, Quebec City EV Auto Shows Returning this Fall

See also: There Will Be a Geneva Motor Show in 2022

At the New York Auto Show in 2019
Photo: D.Rufiange
At the New York Auto Show in 2019

